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Home / Sports / “We need more strike rotation and batting partnerships”: Fatima Sana urges Pakistan to improve ahead of Asia Cup semi-final

“We need more strike rotation and batting partnerships”: Fatima Sana urges Pakistan to improve ahead of Asia Cup semi-final

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ANI
Updated At : 08:52 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Dubai [UAE], September 8 (ANI): Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has called for improvement across several areas of her team's game as they prepare to face unbeaten Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan secured their place in the last four with a convincing 72-run victory over Hong Kong, China on Monday. Experienced spinner Nashra Sundhu starred with a six-wicket haul, registering the best-ever T20I figures by a Pakistan bowler.

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Despite the emphatic win, Fatima believes Pakistan cannot afford to be complacent against Sri Lanka and identified batting as one area requiring attention ahead of the knockout clash.

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“I think in the batting side we need more, like strike rotation in the batting, and we need more partnerships. And we will try to sit together and discuss these things,” Fatima said after the win over Hong Kong, China, as per the ICC website.

Pakistan will now face a Sri Lankan side that has remained unbeaten in the tournament, making Friday's encounter a significant test for Fatima's team as they look to reach the final.

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“So we just go and sit together and discuss a lot of things before the semi-final because we know that it's a knockout match, so we will try,” said Fatima.

While Pakistan advanced to the semi-finals, Hong Kong, China ended their campaign without a win from three matches. However, captain Natasha Miles was pleased with the experience of competing against some of the leading teams in women's cricket.

Hong Kong, China came close to securing a victory in their tournament opener against Thailand, eventually losing by six runs, and Miles felt the campaign provided valuable lessons for her side.

“It’s been super," Miles said, according to the ICC website. "Always playing this standard of cricket is going to test you, and it’s going to get you to learn more about your game, about yourselves.”

"It’s been a really fun campaign, exciting, and hopefully we get to come and do this a few more times," she added.

Pakistan will now look to build on Sundhu's record-breaking bowling performance while addressing their batting shortcomings when they take on Sri Lanka in the high-stakes semi-final on Friday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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