"We need something like that in middle order...": CSK skipper Dhoni hails Brevis' knock after loss to SRH

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 26 (ANI): Following his side's loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni said that his team failed to put up a "justifiable score" and acknowledged his side's struggles against tackling spin bowlers.

He also hailed young South African batter Dewald Brevis for his fearless knock on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut.

CSK's woes against spin continue to worsen, and so does their position in the points table. A seventh loss in nine matches condemned them to the bottom spot following a five-wicket loss to SRH at Chepauk Stadium. This game was modest as far as run-scoring is concerned, and no half-century was recorded.

Following the post-match presentation, Dhoni said, "We kept losing wickets, and in the first innings, the wicket was slightly better. A score of 155 is not justifiable because it wasn't turning a lot. Yes, after the 8-10th over, it became slightly two-paced when it comes to the fast bowlers, but nothing that was out of the ordinary, I feel we could have put a few more runs on the board. Yes, in the second innings, there was a bit of help. Our spinners ' quality was there, and they bowled in the right areas, and it was stopping a bit, but we were short by 15-20 runs."

He also lauded young South African batter Dewald Brevis for his fearless 42 in 25 balls, with a four and four sixes and acknowledging his team's spin struggles, he continued, "We need something like that in the middle order where we have slightly struggled when the spinners come in, that is a time we need to either you do it by batsmanship, where you pick up your areas or try to play the big shot in your area, I feel that is where we have been lacking and not been really able to dominate or get runs against spinners at good pace in the middle."

"In a tournament like this, if you have one or two areas where you can plug in the holes it is good, but if majority of your players are not doing well, it becomes very difficult. We are not putting enough runs on the board, because it is essential right now, the game has changed. I am not saying it is always 180-200, but assess the conditions and then look to put the runs on the board," he concluded.

Coming to the match, SRH opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Quickfire knocks from young guns Dewald Brevis (42 in 25 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Ayush Mhatre (30 in 19 balls, with six fours) were the highlights as CSK lost wickets regularly, skittled out for 154 in 19.5 overs.

With his fantastic four-over spell, Harshal Patel (4/28) was the top bowler for SRH. Jaydev Unadkat (2/21) was also impressive in his 2.5 overs.

During the run-chase of 155 runs, SRH did face some hiccups and was at one point in a tricky spot, at 106/5 in 13.5 overs. Knocks from Ishan Kishan (44 in 34 balls, with five fours and a six) and Kamindu Mendis (32* in 22 balls, with three fours) were enough to help SRH secure a five-wicket win with eight balls left.

Noor Ahmed (2/42) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK.

Harshal was named the 'Player of the Match' for his four-wicket haul.

With this win, SRH has jumped to number eight in the points table with three wins and six losses, giving them six points. On the other hand, CSK is at the bottom with two wins and seven losses, giving them just four points. (ANI)

