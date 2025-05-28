DT
Home / Sports / "We need to pay them respect for what they have done for us": Kapil Dev on invitation to Armed Forces chiefs for IPL final

India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev shared his thoughts as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for invited the chiefs of all three Indian Armed Forces to the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, scheduled to be held on June 3 in Ahmedabad.
ANI
Updated At : 09:14 PM May 28, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev shared his thoughts as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited the chiefs of all three Indian Armed Forces to the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, scheduled to be held on June 3 in Ahmedabad.

The IPL title clash will be held on June 3 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The ongoing edition of the tournament was temporarily suspended on May 9 due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. The BCCI's move is aimed at celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor.

Speaking on BCCI's decision, Kapil Dev told the media, "...I am proud that the IPL has invited Chiefs of all the forces. We need to pay them respect for what they have done for us and our country. I just want to say, lets not talk but show unity and power. 'Zyada badi baat karne ki zarurat nahi hai, bade kaam karne ki zarurat hai, jaise hamari Army ne kia hai'..."

Earlier on Tuesday, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that an invitation has been extended to Chiefs of all three Armed forces, top-ranked officers and soldiers for the Indian Premier League (IPL) final, which will take place on June 3 in Ahmedabad.

Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor led to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Coming to the IPL, Punjab Kings (PBKS) sealed their top spot on the table and a slot in the qualifier with a win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday.

Qualifier 1 will take place at Mullanpur on May 29, and the PBKS battle with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be witnessed. The eliminator, featuring Mumbai Indians (MI), will take place in Mullanpur as well on May 30 and will witness the five-time champions battle with the Gujarat Titans (GT). (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

