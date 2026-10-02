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Home / Sports / "We offer our best wishes": Dilip Tirkey backs India hockey teams to secure LA 2028 quotas

"We offer our best wishes": Dilip Tirkey backs India hockey teams to secure LA 2028 quotas

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ANI
Updated At : 08:37 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 2 (ANI): Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey congratulated the Indian men's hockey team on reaching the Asian Games 2026 final after defeating the archrivals Pakistan in a close encounter on Thursday and extended his best wishes to both the men's and women's teams, who are eyeing direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Speaking to ANI after India's thrilling 4-3 semifinal win over Pakistan, Tirkey praised the team's fighting spirit and backed both sides to finish their Asian Games campaigns with gold medals.

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"It was a very interesting match between the two sides. India established a 3-1 lead as early as the first half, though the score later levelled at 3-3. In the dying seconds, a fourth goal was scored to secure the win. The women's team has also performed exceptionally well at the Asian Games, displaying a brilliant game. We all believe in them and offer our best wishes that both teams will perform well and qualify directly for the Olympics. All the best to Team India from all of us," Tirkey told ANI.

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The defending champions were in control early against Pakistan, taking a 2-0 lead in the opening quarter through captain Harmanpreet Singh's two penalty-corner dragflicks.

Sukhjeet Singh then extended India's advantage in the 24th minute, but Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback. Abu Baker pulled one back before Hannan Shahid and Waheed Rana scored in the third and fourth quarters respectively to level the contest at 3-3.

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With the match heading towards a tense finish, India found the decisive goal with just 50 seconds remaining. Abhishek's effort and the subsequent rebound were initially kept out, but the ball eventually deflected off a Pakistan stick and found the net to seal India's place in the final.

India will face the winner of the second semifinal between Malaysia and South Korea in the men's gold-medal match on Saturday.

Tirkey also praised the Indian women's team, who had already secured their place in the final with a 2-0 semifinal victory over South Korea.

After a goalless opening two quarters, Ishika broke the deadlock late in the third period before captain Salima Tete added a second goal in the final quarter to send India into the title clash against defending champions China.

China reached the final after overcoming hosts Japan 4-2 in a shootout following a 0-0 draw in regulation time.

Both Indian teams are now chasing Asian Games gold medals that would also guarantee their respective National Olympic Committees a direct qualification quota for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The men's final is scheduled for Saturday, while the women's gold-medal clash against China will be played on Friday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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