"We showed our identity": Cabo Verde coach Bubista after memorable FIFA World Cup campaign

Miami [US], July 4 (ANI): After a memorable FIFA World Cup 2026, Cabo Verde head coach Bubista said his country "showed their identity" during the campaign and expressed pride in his team's performance.

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Cabo Verde's FIFA World Cup run might not have given them that first win, but despite all that, they would be heading back home triumphant. A goalless draw against European champions Spain, a draw each against Saudi Arabia and former champions Uruguay, secured them a round of 32 spot in their debut World Cup. Then against Lionel Messi-led Argentina, the Vozinha-powered side showed that their success had more to do with resilience, determination and hard work than sheer luck, taking the match to extra time, untill an own goal from Diney Borges handed the defending champions a ticket to the round of 16 and a big sigh of relief.

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Speaking after the match, as quoted by FIFA, Bubista said, "We dignify what our country is. We drew twice against the world champions; we took it to extra time. More than anything, it is being proud of our players who were dignified in the World Cup. We showed our identity."

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Coming to the match, Cabo Verde, making their first appearance in the World Cup knockout stages, started brightly and tested Argentina early through Ryan Mendes before the South American giants gradually asserted control.

The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute when Messi produced a moment of quality, expertly controlling Lisandro Martinez's diagonal pass before firing into the roof of the net. The strike was his seventh goal of the tournament, taking him to the top of the Golden Boot standings.

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Argentina looked comfortable before halftime, but Cabo Verde returned with renewed intensity after the break. Their persistence paid off just before the hour mark when Mendes released Deroy Duarte, who finished confidently from a tight angle to score his country's first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal and level the contest.

Despite creating several chances, Argentina were repeatedly denied by veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, whose outstanding saves from Messi kept the scores level and forced the match into extra time.

Argentina restored their advantage almost immediately after extra time began as Lisandro Martinez converted from close range following a corner in the 92nd minute. Yet Cabo Verde refused to back down, with Sidny Lopes Cabral producing a stunning curling effort in the 103rd minute from a tight angle to make it 2-2 once again.

The decisive moment came in the second half of extra time when Messi's corner was met by Romero, whose powerful header took a slight deflection off Diney Borges before finding the back of the net in the 111th minute.

Cabo Verde nearly forced penalties late on, but Emiliano Martinez produced a vital save to deny Lopes Cabral's powerful free-kick and secure Argentina's progress.

Argentina will now face Egypt in the Round of 16, while Cabo Verde exit the tournament with widespread admiration after an impressive World Cup debut that saw them push the reigning champions to extra time. (ANI)

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