DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "We stick to plan": Gulveer Singh on CWG 2026 silver

"We stick to plan": Gulveer Singh on CWG 2026 silver

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:03 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Glasgow [Scotland], July 30 (ANI): Indian athlete Gulveer Singh said his focus was always on winning a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after securing silver in the men's 10,000m event.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Gulveer said the medal was the result of the effort he had put in and credited his coach's guidance and training plan for his performance.

Advertisement

"Given the effort I've put in, we ought to bring home a medal. That's the only thing on my mind... Regarding hard training, we simply follow the coach's instructions. If the coach says we need to do a specific workout today, say, ten kilometres, then we do exactly that; we stick to the plan and don't deviate from the coach's guidance," Gulveer said.

Advertisement

The Indian long-distance runner etched his name into the record books by becoming the first Indian ever to win a medal in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games, producing a sensational run to clinch silver at the 2026 edition in Glasgow on Tuesday night.

Clocking 27:49.78, Gulveer delivered a tactically astute race before unleashing a blistering final-lap sprint to secure second place behind Australia's Ky Robinson. Isle of Man's David Mullarkey claimed bronze as traditional distance-running giants Kenya and Uganda were surprisingly kept off the podium, according to ESPN.

Advertisement

The silver medal ended India's long wait for success in one of the Commonwealth Games' most demanding track events. Before Gulveer's breakthrough, no Indian had ever finished on the podium in the men's 10,000m in Commonwealth Games history. Competing under rainy conditions in Glasgow, Gulveer remained patient for much of the race, staying with the leading pack without expending unnecessary energy.

As the bell rang for the final lap, the Indian was running in third position before producing a devastating finishing burst to overtake one rival and seal a historic silver medal. The result marked another landmark achievement for the national record holder, who has emerged as India's leading long-distance runner in recent years. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts