Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 27 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru were edged out by 15 runs in a closely-fought contest against the Mumbai Indians on Monday, despite a spirited late surge led by wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, according to a statement.

Walking in at 31 for 4, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter produced a scintillating 90 off 50 balls, taking Amanjot Kaur apart with three consecutive sixes in the penultimate over and almost single-handedly steering her team to victory.

Reflecting on her approach in the middle, Richa Ghosh explained her thought process during the chase. "My plan was simple, I wanted to win the match. With wickets falling, the idea was to take the game deep first and then put pressure back on them. Nadine helped me a lot with clarity at the crease, and the support from Aru and Shreyanka with a few good shots made a big difference. We fell 15 runs short, but the learning is clear, we need to analyse the game better, understand what we can do differently on this ground, and take that forward."

While the result did not go RCB's way, the dressing room conversation centred around intent, application, and the learnings to take forward, with Head Coach Malolan Rangarajan and Assistant Coach Anya Shrubsole sharing their perspectives after the match.

Speaking about Richa's innings and mindset, Head Coach Malolan Rangarajan highlighted the character shown by the young batter under pressure.

"When you tell her what a herculean effort it was and how close she got us, her first reaction was, 'Sir, we still fell 15 runs short.' That tells you everything about her attitude and character. She gave herself the chance to get in, and the shots she played at the end were unbelievable."

Assistant Coach Anya Shrubsole underlined the broader lesson the innings offered to the group while chasing a big total.

"It's a really good lesson for everyone that even when chasing a high score, we can afford to give ourselves a bit of time. There is often more time than batters think, as long as we give ourselves the opportunity to be there at the end."

Head Coach Malolan Rangarajan added that the larger objectives remain unchanged despite the narrow loss.

"Our aims haven't changed. We're still looking to finish at the top of the table. We'll review the game honestly, focus on what we can improve over the next couple of days, and prepare well for the next challenge."

Shrubsole concluded by stressing the importance of honest reflection and a quick reset.

"It's okay to be disappointed after a loss, but the key is to review the game honestly and not emotionally. We've got a short turnaround, and the focus now is on what each player needs to do over the next couple of days to be ready to perform." (ANI)

