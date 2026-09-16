"We struggled lot again": Ibrahim Zadran reflects on Afghanistan’s defeat against India in 2nd T20I

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran admitted that his team struggled with its batting approach and failed to apply the required intent as the team suffered a seven-wicket defeat against India in the second T20I, which helped the hosts take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Zadran said Afghanistan were unable to execute their plans, particularly during the powerplay, as India's bowlers put pressure on them.

Advertisement

"We struggled a lot again. We didn't get what we wanted. As a group, we thought about it how to improve, the approach. We didn't play well in the powerplay and they put pressure on us. Credit to their bowlers. We will look to improve in that," Zadran said.

Advertisement

The Afghanistan captain said the team discussed ways to convert their previous totals of around 150-160 into competitive scores of 200-plus but failed to implement the plans on the field.

"[Chat after the first game] We thought about how to improve the 150-160 score to 200-plus," he said.

Advertisement

Zadran further emphasised the need for a more aggressive approach if Afghanistan aim to challenge top teams on the international stage.

"We have to bring that intent to the team. We didn't apply that. If we want to beat biggest teams in international stage, we have to improve on that," he added.

The Afghanistan skipper also highlighted the lack of regular international games as a challenge for the team, saying more matches would help players improve.

"But this is the second game we've got this year and didn't get many games. So with more games we will improve," Zadran said.

Coming to the match, India defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets in the second T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. After opting to bowl first, India restricted Afghanistan to 159/8, with Nitish Kumar Reddy taking 3/24 and Arshdeep Singh claiming two wickets. Ibrahim Zadran (37) and Rashid Khan (28 off 16 balls) were the top scorers for Afghanistan.

Chasing 160, India made a flying start as Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma smashed 82 runs in the powerplay. Samson scored a blistering 57 off 22 balls, while Abhishek contributed 39 off 19 deliveries. Rashid Khan took three wickets, including those of Samson, Abhishek and Shreyas Iyer, but Ishan Kishan (38*) and Tilak Varma (15*) guided India home as they reached 163/3 in 14.5 overs.

The victory helped India seal the series 2-0, while Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran admitted his team failed to execute plans and needed to improve their powerplay approach and batting intent. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)