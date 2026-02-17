"We want Paralympics to be highlighted as much as cricket": Double Paralympic medalist Preethi Pal

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Driven by the goal to see India at the top of the global medal tally, Indian Paralympic sprinter Preethi Pal is calling for the same spotlight and support for para-athletics as that enjoyed by cricket.

The 25-year-old track star, who recently made history in the women's T35 events, remains focused on winning gold for the nation following her standout performances, including a silver in the 100m and a bronze in the 200m at the World Para Athletics Championships held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi last year.

Preethi spoke to ANI on the sidelines of the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year awards. Preethi was honoured with the 'Para Sportswoman of the Year' award for her exceptional recent performances, including two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

The 25-year-old rose to prominence after securing five medals across various para-athletic events. At the World Para Athletics Championships, Preethi was a double medalist, finishing second in the 100m T35 event with a season-best time of 14.33s, trailing only China's Guo Qianqian. She also secured gold at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai, firmly establishing herself on the global sprint map.

Reflecting on her journey, she said, "I am feeling very proud. I had previously won a medal at the Asian Games, but winning at the World Championship in Delhi was special. We worked very hard for that moment. My coach made this possible for me; otherwise, it wouldn't have happened."

The athlete credited increased media coverage for spreading awareness of the Paralympic movement in India. However, she expressed a desire for para-sports to receive a level of spotlight similar to cricket.

"The Paralympic Games have grown significantly with the help of the media," she noted. "Media coverage is the only way to grow the Games. But we want the Paralympics to be highlighted as much as cricket. All athletes work incredibly hard, yet cricket is always the highlight. We want to support and spread the Paralympic movement so everyone gets inspired to earn more medals for the country."

Looking ahead, the rising star is focused on her goal of topping the podium. "I have personal goals. I want to do my best and win a gold medal for India so that everyone feels proud. I want to see India at the top of the medal tally."

Preethi Pal is set to compete next in the upcoming World Para Athletics Grand Prix in New Delhi, scheduled for March 11 to 13. (ANI)

