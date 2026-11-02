“We want SC Delhi to become something people can identify with”: Head coach Tomasz Tchorz on building a connection with Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): For Tomasz Tchorz, Indian football has been a journey of constant learning, taking him from Kolkata to Kerala and now Delhi, through roles as an assistant coach, club adviser, academy and reserve-team builder, and first-team head coach. Now in his second season with SC Delhi, the Polish tactician is focused on translating those experiences into a clear vision for the club's future.

“I have been working in India for, I think, my eighth season, so it has definitely been a long time. I have worked in three places: Kolkata, Kerala and now Delhi. I would say I have experienced all the crucial roles. Every moment, every club and every role was a little different, and I learned a lot from each of them,” said Tchorz, according to a press release from SC Delhi.

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Tchorz arrived in India with a clear vision of how he wanted his teams to play and players to develop. While adapting his methods to the local environment, he has remained committed to his core philosophy of attacking football, built around playing with intent, creating chances and winning games while delivering an attractive style that supporters can connect with.

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“When I came to India, or even before that, I had already established in my mind how I wanted to play football, what my training methodology would be, and how the training process should be carried out. I was adapting things rather than completely reshaping myself here,” he explained.

India gave Tchorz the opportunity to test his coaching principles across different environments, learning to adapt while remaining true to his philosophy. His experiences in Kolkata and Kerala exposed him to contrasting football cultures, each bringing different expectations and challenges.

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Delhi presents a new opportunity to strengthen the bond between the club, its supporters and the city. His attacking approach has resonated with fans, with SC Delhi recording some of its highest-ever stadium attendances in the ongoing Indian Super League season.

“We are still in the process of building a strong culture here. Delhi is a unique city, with people from different parts of the country coming together, including within our team and among our supporters. I see that as an opportunity to bring everyone together through the club and create a shared sense of belonging, where SC Delhi becomes something they can truly identify with,” he said

Tchorz's first experience as a head coach at the highest level came in an interim capacity at Kerala Blasters, where he found an experienced dressing room willing to work with him during a difficult period. Having followed SC Delhi since last season, he now sees an opportunity to strengthen the club's footballing foundations, build a competitive environment and establish a shared vision for sustained progress.

Reflecting on the club's journey, he said, “There is a great opportunity to develop a strong culture of competitive football at SC Delhi, both on the pitch and in the structures surrounding the game. I have been focused on identifying ways to maximise the potential of the club and create an environment where we can continue to grow.”

For Tchorz, the focus is on building a distinct identity for SC Delhi through attacking football, a winning mentality and a stronger connection with its supporters. The aim is to translate this vision into sustained success and establish the club as a team that Delhi can take pride in. (ANI)

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