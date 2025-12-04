We want to play a positive brand of cricket: Markram after winning Player of the Match in Raipur ODI

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 4 (ANI): South Africa opener Aiden Markram hammered a fantastic century to help his side chase down a 359-run target against India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Wednesday.

Markram played a superb knock of 110 runs off 98 deliveries, including 10 fours and four sixes, guiding his side to a four-wicket win. With this win, South Africa successfully recorded the joint-highest target chased down against India in ODIs, alongside Australia in Mohali in 2019, powered by Ashton Turner's 84*(43).

South Africa have now recorded three successful run-chases of 350 or more, the joint-most in ODIs alongside India.

After winning the Player of the Match award, South Africa opener Markram said that they want to play a positive brand of cricket and keep opposition bowlers under pressure. He added that players have begun contributing to the team.

"Yes, exactly. You've got to get through that initial period. We saw in the first game what the middle order did and from my side I did feel a bit responsible that we just came up short. If you kick on into the 70s, the outcome could easily be different. Tonight, under lights, the wicket had a bit more pace and swing, so the plan was to get in, find some rhythm, and then push on from there. I can't remember the exact over, but later in the innings we (himself and Bavuma) chatted and felt we were both set. That's normally when I try to play my shots. If one of us gets out, then you rebuild with the next batter. The partnership felt solid. I'm proud of the boys for getting us over the line. It was tricky at the end, high-pressure moments, but the guys stayed calm and got the job done. It definitely helps (having a long batting line-up)," Markram said during post-match presentation.

"When you've effectively got 8 batters and Kesh, who can also chip in, that gives you a lot of freedom. As a team we want to play a positive brand, take the game on and put bowlers under pressure. When you've got depth, you feel that freedom. The middle order has really put their hands up over the past year. Now it's up to us at the top to set things up so they can entertain. It's tough to pick (opening or middle order). Everyone says opening is great because the field is up and the ball comes onto the bat nicely. That's true but when it's swinging in and out, it can be a challenge. Still, I'm happy either way. It's only been a few innings at the top again, so I think once I settle in, I'll start enjoying it even more," Markram added.

India was put to bat first by the Proteas, who had the hosts down at 62/2 after dismissals of Rohit Sharma (14) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (22). Virat (102 in 93 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Ruturaj (105 in 83 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes) put on a 195-run stand for the third wicket, putting India in command.

Later, KL Rahul (66* in 43 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (24* in 27 balls, with two fours) finished off in style with a quickfire 69-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Marco Jansen (2/63) was the top bowler for the Proteas.

Proteas started off the chase with a flurry of boundaries, but they lost Quinton de Kock early. After that, skipper Temba Bavuma (46 in 48 balls, with three fours and a six) and Markram had a 101-run stand. Markram struck his fourth ODI ton and first as an opener, scoring 110 in 98 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes.

Another partnership of 92 runs between Matthew Breetzke (68 in 64 balls, with five fours) and Dewald Brevis (54 in 34 balls, with a four and five sixes) changed the game in favour of the Proteas.

In the end, despite Nandre Burger and Tony de Zorzi's injuries making things easier for India, Keshav Maharaj (10*) and Corbin Bosch (25*) took SA to a memorable win with four wickets and four balls in hand.

Arshdeep Singh (2/54) was the top bowler for India, while Harshit Rana (1/70) figures changed for the worse after one poor over. Prasidh Krishna's poor show, conceding 82 in 8.2 overs, was a massive point of difference in SA's win.

An exciting decider awaits on Saturday. (ANI)

