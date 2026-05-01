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Home / Sports / "We were 10-15 runs short": LSG skipper Rishabh Pant following six-wicket defeat against MI

"We were 10-15 runs short": LSG skipper Rishabh Pant following six-wicket defeat against MI

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ANI
Updated At : 12:20 AM May 05, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Rishabh Pant admitted that LSG fell short with the bat despite a strong start in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Mumbai Indians (MI), saying they should have posted 10-15 more runs on what he felt was a 220-230 pitch.

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He noted the team played with freedom and refused to blame his bowlers, praising their consistent performances and taking collective responsibility for the defeat.

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An explosive fifty from Nicholas Pooran and a late blitz from Himmat Singh and Aiden Markram cruised LSG to a massive 228/5 in 20 overs.

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In reply, a superb 143-run stand between Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton took the MI to a six-wicket win over LSG at Wankhede Stadium on Monday. MI are in ninth place with three wins and seven losses, while LSG are at the bottom with two wins and seven losses.

"Definitely, the way we started, I think we should have gotten more runs. But definitely some good signs. Can't say that. Definitely, the boys played freely, but in the end, I think they bowled well because they are used to these conditions, for sure. We were short 10-15 runs because it was a 220-230 wicket for sure. And the way we started, we had that edge over them. But at the same time, in a wicket like this, you can't blame bowlers all the time. They've been doing a fantastic job for us. So definitely can't say much to them, for sure," Pant said after the match.

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MI opted to bowl first, and knocks from Nicholas Pooran (63 in 21 balls, with four and eight sixes), Mitchell Marsh (44 in 25 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Himmat Singh (40* in 31 balls, with two fours and two sixes) took LSG to 228/5.

However, a stand of 143 runs between Rickelton (83 in 32 balls, with six fours and eight sixes) and Rohit (84 in 44 balls, with six fours and seven sixes) helped MI make a light work of the chase and completed the chase in 18.4 overs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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