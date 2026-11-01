Hamilton [New Zealand], November 1 (ANI): India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that his side could have performed better after suffering a seven-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park on Sunday.

Reflecting on India's performance, Iyer said the team failed to capitalise on the momentum generated by his partnership with Ishan Kishan, losing back-to-back wickets during the middle overs and putting pressure on the incoming batters.

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"It was plausible honestly. We could have been better considering the start we got in the middle overs, the way Ishan and I, we created the momentum. And then from there on we lost back-to-back wickets. And then suddenly pressure on the new batsman," Iyer said during the post-match presentation.

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The India skipper said the pitch posed challenges for the batters, with the ball seaming, holding up and occasionally skidding through. He pointed out that he and Tilak Varma were dismissed in similar fashion while attempting to negotiate the difficult conditions.

"It wasn't an easy wicket to play on, especially when the ball was seaming and holding a bit. And also skidding through at times. You must have seen a couple of like myself and Tilak, we got out in a similar fashion. So yeah, it was challenging especially of that hard length. But to get to 194, yeah, it was reasonable, I feel," he said.

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Iyer also acknowledged shortcomings in India's bowling and fielding, describing the performance as an opportunity to learn from the challenges of playing overseas.

"I think we still could have been better with our bowling and fielding. We were a bit sloppy. But great learning. I think coming overseas, coming to New Zealand, getting to play on such different occasions, different grounds. Yeah, great learning curve," he added.

Asked about using the final two matches of the series to experiment and challenge the team, Iyer said the first three games had helped India establish rhythm, while the subsequent matches provided an opportunity to test themselves.

"Absolutely, I think the first three games, absolutely it gave us, it steadied the rhythm for us. And then coming in the last two games, I feel we were in this position where we wanted to experiment and also challenge ourselves a bit more. And today was the right opportunity. And obviously we didn't live up to it. But a great learning as I mentioned," he said.

Looking ahead, Iyer said the team would focus on its upcoming ODI assignments before assessing areas that need improvement. He specifically identified fielding as an aspect requiring attention.

"I think right now I don't want to think much about it because we've got ODIs to play. But boys are in high spirits. It's definitely something, you know, when you come overseas, you are challenged by different aspects of the game. And the more you take the bull by the horns, the better it gets," he said.

"Today was just that opportunity which we wanted to capitalize on, but we couldn't. But, we can brainstorm and we have to work on couple of things, especially fielding. That is one aspect of the game we need to improve on," he added.

The India captain also thanked the Indian supporters in New Zealand for turning up in large numbers and backing the team throughout the series.

"Definitely the way they came in numbers and supported us, it gave us immense confidence when we entered the ground. And their love and support means a lot. And I hope that we keep getting it in every match we encounter," Iyer said.

New Zealand chased down India's target of 192 in 18 overs, winning the final T20I by seven wickets. Tim Seifert scored 93 off 50 balls, while Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 65 off 38 deliveries. India, however, clinched the five-match series 3-2. (ANI)

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