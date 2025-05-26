Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 26 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya reflected on his team's performance, acknowledging they were 20 runs short due to not playing their best cricket. This is typical in the Indian Premier League (IPL), especially considering the franchise's history of tough competition despite their five trophy wins.

Advertisement

Majestic fifties from Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis powered Punjab Kings (PBKS), to a commanding victory of seven wickets over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), on Monday, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

"The way wicket played, we were 20 runs short. That happens. We've been playing really good cricket, but we couldn't play our best cricket, which cost us a lot. IPL is like that. This franchise has won five trophies, and it has always been tough," Hardik Pandya said in the post-match presentation.

Advertisement

"We could have capitalised either at the start or in the middle, we'll figure it out. I back Ashwani, and we back Ashwani. That has been the plan throughout the season. We have played with the leggie and the quick. Today, on this wicket, we felt that it'll work, that's fine."

Pandya noted that the batting conditions likely remained consistent throughout the match. He praised the opposing team's batsmen, particularly highlighting their second-wicket partnership and ability to capitalise on any bowling errors.

Advertisement

"(Did batting get better in the second half?) It would be the same, I don't think much difference. They really played good cricket; the second wicket stand was outstanding for those two batters. They took on certain balls whenever we erred, and I don't think as a bowling unit we were clinical, we gave some balls which they capitalised, and at certain times, they played some good shots as well," he added.

After this win, PBKS will be at the top of the IPL points table and will play Qualifier 1, while MI will play Eliminator 1. Only for the second time did PBKS finish in the top two for Qualifier 1, the other being in the 2014 IPL.

MI has won just one game in the last six matches in Jaipur since 2013, which came earlier this season against RR. Only for the second time did PBKS finish in the top two for Qualifier 1, the other being in the 2014 IPL.

MI has won just one game in the last six matches in Jaipur since 2013, which came earlier this season against RR. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)