Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Akash Deep's sensational 10-wicket haul in India's historic win over England at Edgbaston wasn't just a sporting triumph; it was a deeply personal one. As the young pacer tore through the English batting lineup, his sister, Akhand Jyoti Singh, who has been battling cancer for the past two months, felt immense joy and pride.

Advertisement

"Akash dedicated his victory to me, and I feel very proud of him... We were overjoyed when he took 10 wickets. We were all clapping here. I did not remember my sadness at all when he took wickets," she told ANI.

Akash revealed earlier after the match that he had kept his sister's illness private and was playing with one mission in mind, to make her happy.

Advertisement

"The biggest thing is that I have not told anyone yet. My elder sister has been suffering from cancer for the last two months. She is stable now. She is fine. She will be the happiest. She has been going through this mentally for the last two months," Akash said in a heartfelt conversation with Cheteshwar Pujara.

"I was playing this match for her. I have to make her happy with this match," he added.

Advertisement

Akash's mother, Laddooma Devi, expressed immense pride in her son's performance, calling it the realisation of a long-cherished dream.

"I feel very proud... I am very happy... It was my dream that he should play for the Indian team... Maybe Akash takes 10-10 wickets like this. he should play like this for India in future," she said.

Coming to the match, England once again opted to field first. After getting KL Rahul (2) early, a 80-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 in 107 balls, with 13 fours) and Karun Nair (31 in 50 balls, with five fours) helped India gain some footing in the match. Skipper Shubman Gill had valuable partnerships of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (89 in 137 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and a 144-run stand against Washington Sundar (42 in 103 balls, with three fours and a six), helping India towards 587, scoring 269 in 387 balls himself, with 30 fours and three sixes.

Shoaib Bashir (3/167) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue also managed two each.

In England's first innings, India had them on the ropes with 84/5. However, a 303-run stand between Harry Brook (158 in 234 balls, with 17 fours and a six) and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (184* in 207 balls, with 21 fours and four sixes) sent India on an endless hunt for leather and answers. However, Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88) got something out of the new ball and tumbled down the last five wickets for 20 runs, bundling them down for 407 runs, gaining a 180-run lead.

India's response was a swift half-century partnership between Jaiswal (28 in 22 balls, with six fours) and KL Rahul, who also continued his good run with a 10-boundary-filled 55 in 84 balls. A 110-run stand for the fourth wicket between Rishabh Pant (65 in 58 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Gill upped the attack, while Gill managed yet another epic 175-run stand with Jadeja, scoring 161 in 162 balls, with 13 fours and eight sixes. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 69* in 118 balls, with five fours and a six. India declared at 427/6, leading by 607 runs and setting England a monstrous 608 runs to win.

During the run-chase, England was restricted to 50/3. Jamie Smith (88 in 99, with nine fours and four sixes) was the only glimmer of hope for England as they were skittled out for just 271 runs, losing by 336 runs, thanks to a brilliant spell from Akash Deep (6/99), who ended up taking a ten-fer. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)