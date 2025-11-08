DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "We were waiting for this moment for a very long time": Sneh Rana expresses her joy after India's CWC title win

"We were waiting for this moment for a very long time": Sneh Rana expresses her joy after India's CWC title win

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:20 PM Nov 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251108174459
Advertisement

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 8 (ANI): Member of India's World Cup-winning squad Sneh Rana expressed her joy and relief after the win, stating it's a wonderful feeling to finally lift the trophy after waiting for so long.

Advertisement

At Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, India successfully defended a 299-run target to trounce South Africa and lift the maiden Women's World Cup trophy with a 52-run win on Sunday (November 2).

Advertisement

"It is a very wonderful feeling as we were waiting for this moment for a very long time to lift the World Cup trophy...One should never give up," Sneh Rana told ANI.

Advertisement

Sneh finished her World Cup campaign with seven scalps in six matches at an average of 45 and best figures of 2/32. She was also quite handy with the bat, scoring 99 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 49.50.

Sneh Rana's mother, Vimla Rana, also expressed her joy and pride over India's Women's World Cup 2025 win, stating that the victory will inspire future generations of players to achieve more success for the nation.

Advertisement

"We are very happy as India has finally won the World Cup. This victory will surely inspire the next generation of players to win more titles for the nation," Vimla Rana told ANI.

India's years-long dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally become a reality after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Verma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

India joined Australia, England, and New Zealand as ICC Women's Cricket World Cup winners, and, like the latter two, achieved this feat for the first time on home soil. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts