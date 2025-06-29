New Delhi [India] June 29 (ANI): England batter Jamie Smith emphasised the approach of the run chase in the first test at Leeds against India. He said England aimed for a positive batting strategy, capitalising on favourable batting conditions and a fast outfield.

Advertisement

Ben Duckett's masterful 149 set the tone for a historic run chase as England chased down the target of 371 to defeat India by five wickets at Headingley. With the win, England takes a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

"It was simple in that you knew you had to chase the runs, and we weren't going to block out for the draw. We were always going to be positive and try to get the runs. It was a rapid outfield and as good a batting condition as you could have on day five. It wasn't misbehaving too much as the Test went on, so you always felt as though you could keep it simple, you didn't have to do things too out the box to get the runs which is very helpful," Jamie Smith said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

Smith highlighted the positive impact of external belief on his game. He said that batting is an individual effort, the support and trust from others provided a significant boost. This backing made him feel less isolated and more confident in his decisions during the match.

"It's great having that belief from other people is something that definitely took my game to the next level. When you're out there batting, it is you and your partner at the other end, so it's quite individual, but to have that backing and trust that other people are doing the same thing, you don't feel you're alone when you're doing what you feel is right in that moment."

Advertisement

"When you are caught on the boundary trying to hit the ball for six, you feel you're not going to get a slap on the wrist. [The attitude is] 'mate, that was a good option, the wind was howling that way," he added.

Smith also said the new ball brings wickets, but also creates opportunities to increase the scoring rate.

"I knew there was a new ball coming and it looks as though I'd exposed Chris Woakes [at No.8], but, at that point, if I'd hit another couple of sixes in that over, you're taking all the momentum into the new ball. The second new ball can bring wickets, but it can increase the scoring rate as well. There's always a little bit of calculated thinking behind it," Jamie Smith said.

Smith smashed Ravindra Jadeja and blazed England past the finish line with a volley of four, six, six in the first over of the fifth day's final hour. Smith added a brisk 44 off 55, sealing the match for England.

England reached the target in just 82 overs, finishing at 373/5.

Brief scores: India 471 & 364 (KL Rahul 137, Rishabh Pant 118; Josh Tongue 3/72) vs England 373/5 (Ben Duckett 149, Zak Crawley 65; Shardul Thakur 2/51). (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)