"We will perform 100% better": Wrestling coach Virender Dahiya confident of improved Asian Games show

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Wrestling coach Virender Dahiya expressed confidence in India’s wrestling contingent ahead of the upcoming Asian Games, saying the team is well prepared and capable of improving on its previous performance.

The Asian Games 2026 will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, with India set to field athletes across several sporting disciplines as the country looks to build on its performances in previous editions.

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India clinched a record 107 medals at Hangzhou 2023, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze, and will look to better its performance in Aichi-Nagoya.

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“Our team is good. Every time, we expect medals from wrestling. We are well prepared, and we expect to do better than last time,” Dahiya told ANI on Wednesday.

Dahiya acknowledged the challenge posed by strong Asian wrestling nations such as Japan, South Korea and China, but said India is also among the top teams in the region.

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“The Asian Games are tough. We have to face teams like Japan, Korea and China. They are among the top teams in Asia, and India is also among the top four or five. If we have problems against them, they also have problems against us,” he said.

Speaking about the women’s wrestling team, Dahiya said the squad has a good mix of young and experienced wrestlers and is in a better situation compared to the previous Asian Games.

“Last time, we won three bronze medals, but there was a crisis in women’s wrestling. Now, thankfully, everything is fine. We have a good team with a balance of young and experienced wrestlers,” he said.

India won three bronze medals in wrestling at the previous Asian Games but did not secure a gold or silver medal. Dahiya is confident that the team can improve its medal tally this time.

“Last time, we did not win any gold or silver medals. We only won three bronze medals. I am 100 per cent confident that, looking at our preparation, the hard work of the wrestlers, and the support from the WFI and the Sports Ministry, we will perform 100 per cent better than last time,” he added.

Indian wrestling team at Asian Games 2026:

Dipanshi (women's 50kg), Antim Panghal (women's 53kg), Manisha Bhanwala (women's 57kg), Mansi Ahlawat (women's 62kg), Nisha Dahiya (women's 68kg), Priya Malik (women's 76kg), Aman Sehrawat (men's freestyle 57kg), Sujeet Kalkal (men's freestyle 65kg), Sagar Jaglan (men's freestyle 74kg), Deepak Punia (men's freestyle 97kg), Rajat Ruhal (men's freestyle 125kg), Sumit Dalal (Greco-Roman 60kg), Deepak (Greco-Roman 67kg), Aman (Greco-Roman 77kg), Sunil Kumar (Greco-Roman 87kg), Nitesh Kumar (Greco-Roman 97kg). (ANI)

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