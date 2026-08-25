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Home / Sports / "We will provide more players to IPL and India": Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on DPL's role in developing young talent

"We will provide more players to IPL and India": Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on DPL's role in developing young talent

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ANI
Updated At : 02:48 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): South Delhi Superstarz registered a commanding five-wicket win over New Delhi Tigers in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026, chasing down 169 with more than an over to spare at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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Following the match, New Delhi Tigers head coach Rajkumar Sharma, renowned for shaping the early career of Indian legend Virat Kohli, reflected on his side's campaign, identifying key players who possess the blueprint to reach the highest levels of Indian cricket, according to a press release.

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When asked which players from his squad have the potential to make it big and represent India, Sharma highlighted both established performers and promising youth.

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"If we talk about T20 cricket, Manish Sehrawat performed really well. Himmat Singh is a good player, and Hrithik Shokeen is also a solid performer. These players have already established themselves. They are the ones who will continue to work hard in the future. We also have Under-19 boys in our squad who need to learn, but with time, they will grow and become match winners," Sharma stated.

The head coach also addressed the setback that derailed the Tigers' season after they initially looked like strong playoff contenders.

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"First of all, missing Prince was a massive setback for us. He was our strike bowler and an India player whom we expected to lead our bowling attack. Unfortunately, he got unfit and was unavailable for the entire tournament. Having only two marquee players, Himmat Singh and Prince, losing one left us with significant shortcomings," he explained.

Despite the early exit, Sharma praised the Delhi Premier League (DPL) as a crucial feeder system for national and Indian Premier League (IPL) stage opportunities.

"DPL will make a massive contribution. Last year, players like Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya made it to the IPL. I am sure this platform provided by the DDCA will be immensely beneficial, and in the future, we will provide even more players to the IPL and the Indian national team," he noted.

Looking ahead, the veteran coach emphasised that the Tigers are already planning a strong comeback for the next edition.

"We have a lot of introspection to do. A lot has been planned, and we need to execute it well by starting our preparations early. The boys remain confident that we will bounce back next season," Sharma added.

Earlier in the match, New Delhi Tigers posted 168/9 in 20 overs, anchored by Lakshay Thareja's 62 off 47 balls, alongside late cameos from Revaan Rakyan (17 off 6) and Naman Tiwari (10 off 2). Divansh Rawat starred with the ball for South Delhi Superstarz, taking 4/25, while Ankit Dabas delivered a tight spell of 2/16.

In reply, South Delhi Superstarz paced their chase brilliantly. Anmol Sharma set the foundation with a fine half-century, while Ekansh Dobal anchored the mid-overs with an unbeaten 38 off 18. Ankit Dabas provided the final flourish by smashing three consecutive sixes in the 18th over, scoring 18 off 5 balls to seal a comfortable five-wicket victory. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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