"We will win next year": Punjab Royals head coach Bhupesh Kumar

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Punjab Royals head coach Bhupesh Kumar has remained optimistic about winning the Pro Wrestling League next year. The head coach added that the team has reached the finals three times in the wrestling event.

Speaking to ANI, Punjab Royals head coach Bhupesh Kumar said, "We will win next year. We have won before, too. We have won twice continuously. We were runners-up in the finals. We have reached the finals three times. We are in the last four."

Punjab Royals suffered defeat in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) season 2026 semi-final against Haryana Thunders at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Punjab Royals lost to Haryana Thunders in the first semi-final of PWL 2026, 5-4, booking their place in the final. Notably, the Punjab Royals won the PWL 2017 and 2018 seasons and reached the 2019 finals.

Haryana Thunders wrestler Neha Sangwan expressed happiness after her team reached the Pro Wrestling League final, saying the team's focus is now on winning the trophy. She added that the club is helping them a lot.

Speaking to ANI, Neha Sangwan said, "I am feeling very good. We have reached the finals. Now we just have to win the trophy. The coach had already prepared us for the match. We had prepared our strategy for the match. We have to play according to the coach's strategy. We are getting a lot of help. The club is helping us financially."

Coming to the semi-final clash between Haryana Thunders and Punjab Royals, Haryana entered the contest as table-toppers with four wins and eight points and absorbed early pressure before turning the tie decisively in the second half, underlining why they have been the most consistent side of the season.

Punjab Royals, who finished fourth in the league stage, pushed Haryana all the way in a gripping nine-bout contest that saw the latter win by 5-4, as per a PWL press release. Key contributions came from Parvinder, who earned Impact Player of the Match, and Priya Malik, who received Fighter of the Match for her dominant victory in the women's 76kg bout. Iryna Koliadenko was named Player of the Match after her decisive fall in the 62kg women's contest that proved to be the turning point as Haryana booked their place in the final. (ANI)

