"We will win the World Cup as well": BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla backs India to win T20 WC after hammering Pakistan by 61 runs

Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 16 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajiv Shukla hailed India's massive win over Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as a huge achievement, saying it shows the team's strength.

He expressed confidence in the Indian team, saying we will go on to win the World Cup. A knockout punch in the form of a half-century by Ishan Kishan and a collectively brilliant bowling performance helped India secure a 61-run win against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup at Colombo on Sunday.

"Winning against Pakistan by such a huge margin, I think it is a huge achievement, and today I am fully confident that the way our boys played, we will win the World Cup as well. Sometimes Ishan Kishan performs, sometimes Abhishek performs, all the boys perform. So we have such a strong team that we will definitely win the World Cup," Rajiv Shukla told the reporters after the match.

After a fantastic 77 from Ishan Kishan that took India to a fighting 175/7, two wickets each from Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah bundled out Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs.

India remains at the top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has dropped to third with two wins and a loss, and the USA currently ranks second with two wins and two losses.

Brief Scores: India: 175/7 (Ishan Kishan 77, Suryakumar Yadav 32, Saim Ayub 3/25) against Pakistan: 114 (Usman Khan 44, Shaheen Afridi 23*, Axar Patel 2/29). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)