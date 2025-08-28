"Wearing the national colours is always special": Manpreet Singh on 400-match milestone

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Rajgir (Bihar) [India], August 28 (ANI): Veteran Indian hockey star Manpreet Singh has earlier achieved a remarkable milestone by completing 400 international matches for India. The experienced midfielder, who has been a vital cog in the team since his debut in 2011, shared his thoughts on the achievement and expressed his excitement ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar.

Reflecting on his journey, Manpreet said, "I never thought I would reach this far. I always wanted to represent my country and give my best. For that, I have to stay fit all the time. Wearing the national colours is always a proud moment."

The 33-year-old midfielder from Punjab, a place synonymous with Indian hockey folklore, now stands as the second-highest capped Indian men's player of all time, behind only former Captain and current Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey (412 caps). What makes Manpreet's story even more compelling is that it's far from over.

Looking ahead to the Asia Cup, which will be held in India, Manpreet believes that playing on home soil could give the team a crucial advantage.

"We are very excited for the Asia Cup....Rajgir's facilities are excellent, and I would like to thank the government for making such arrangements," he added.

He has won 4 Asian Champions Trophy titles (2013, 2018, 2023, 2024), 2 Asian Games Gold medals (2014, 2023), 2 Olympic Bronze medals (2020, 2024), 2 Commonwealth Games Silver medals (2014, 2022) and Podium finishes at the 2014-15 and 2016-17 FIH World League and Hockey Champions Trophy in 2018.

Manpreet's consistency on the field has been matched by his recognition off it. His accolades underline his immense contribution to Indian sport, including Arjuna Award - 2018, FIH Men's Player of the Year - 2019, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award - 2021, Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Player of the Year - 2019, Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year - 2014, 2021 but for Manpreet, it was never about the medals alone. It was about showing up -- every single game and every training session -- with the same fire he felt when he first picked up a stick on the dusty fields of Mithapur, Jalandhar.

With 402 matches under his belt, Manpreet's experience and leadership will be crucial as India prepares for the Asia Cup and builds momentum for the bigger challenges ahead. (ANI)

