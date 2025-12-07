"Wedding called off": Smriti Mandhana ends sepculation on marriage with Palash Muchhal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): India cricketer Smriti Mandhana on Sunday confirmed that her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal had been called off, laying to rest weeks of speculation.

The announcement was made via a public statement on Instagram, where the India women's cricket team vice-captain said she felt compelled to address the growing rumours following the abrupt postponement of the ceremony last month. Mandhana has requested privacy for both families.

"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace," Mandhana's post read.

The Indian star cricketer also highlighted her dedication to cricket and her goal to represent her country at the highest level.

"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward," it added.

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana posts on Instagram, "...I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect… pic.twitter.com/yzCPxO8ePm — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2025

Palash Muchhal also shared a note on his Instagram today in which he said he has decided to move on in his life and step back from his personal relationship.

Music composer Palash Muchhal posts on Instagram, "I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me...My team will… pic.twitter.com/a5wpvwD1Ty — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2025

"I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand," Palash's note read.

He further wrote that his team will take legal action against those who spread false or defamatory content.

"While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time."

The wedding was originally scheduled for November 23, 2025 but the ceremony was indefinitely postponed after Mandhana's father, Shrinivas Mandhana fell ill on the day of the ceremony in Sangli. He reportedly experienced "symptoms of a heart attack" and was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)