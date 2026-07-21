'Welcome home, CHAMPIONS!': Spain PM Pedro Sanchez welcomes FIFA World Cup 2026 winners as Madrid erupts in celebration

Madrid [Spain], July 21 (ANI): Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez welcomed the FIFA World Cup-winning national football team on their return home, hailing the players after their historic triumph and sharing a video of the squad's arrival and celebrations in Madrid.

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Posting a video on X, Sanchez wrote, "Welcome home, CHAMPIONS!"

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The video showed captain Rodri leading the victorious Spanish squad alongside head coach Luis de la Fuente as the team arrived in the Spanish capital to a rousing reception following their World Cup success.

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Spain returned to Madrid on Monday afternoon, a day after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New York New Jersey Stadium to secure the country's second world title and first since their historic triumph in 2010.

Following their arrival, the squad attended official receptions with Prime Minister Sanchez and the Spanish royal family, including King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, before embarking on an open-top bus parade through the streets of Madrid.

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According to Fox Sports, a huge number of supporters lined the route from Moncloa to the Plaza de Cibeles, turning the Spanish capital into a sea of red and yellow as fans celebrated La Roja's long-awaited return to the top of world football.

Thousands of supporters, many dressed in Spain's iconic red jerseys and waving national flags, gathered from early morning to welcome the champions. The celebrations culminated at the Plaza de Cibeles, where the team greeted jubilant fans during the public victory event.

Spain sealed the title thanks to substitute Ferran Torres, who scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute after reacting quickest to a loose ball inside the penalty area following Pedro Porro's cross and Nico Williams' assist.

Luis de la Fuente's side dominated the final, enjoying 68 per cent possession and registering 20 shots, including 11 on target, while limiting Argentina to just four attempts throughout the contest.

The victory ended Spain's 16-year wait for another FIFA World Cup crown and capped a memorable campaign with celebrations continuing across Madrid as the champions returned home. (ANI)

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