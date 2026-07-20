Tehran [Iran], July 20 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday extended his congratulations to Spain for its World Cup victory, calling the title well deserved and affirming that Iran shares in the Spanish nation's happiness.

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Spain edged Argentina 1-0 after extra time, bringing an end to Lionel Messi's title defence and completing an impressive unbeaten campaign in which La Roja conceded just one goal in eight matches.

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"I congratulate the people and government of Spain on the national football team's success and well-deserved championship title in the World Cup. The joy of the friendly people and government of Spain is the joy of the people and government of Iran," Pezeshkian wrote in an X post.

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موفقیت تیم ملی فوتبال اسپانیا و کسب عنوان قهرمانی جام جهانی در کمال شایستگی را به ملت و دولت این کشور تبریک می‌گویم. شادمانی ملت و دولت دوست اسپانیا شادمانی ملت و دولت ایران است. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) July 20, 2026

The triumph secured Spain's second men's FIFA World Cup title and their first since lifting the trophy in 2010. For 19-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, who was just three years old during Spain's maiden World Cup triumph, marked the biggest achievement of his young career.

The defeat signalled the end of a remarkable era for Argentina and Messi, who guided his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title and Copa America triumphs in 2021 and 2024.

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Having already won UEFA Euro 2024, Spain now holds both the European and world titles, raising hopes of another dominant era reminiscent of the team's historic run between 2008 and 2012, when they won two European Championships and the FIFA World Cup.

In the final at New York New Jersey Stadium, Spain dominated possession and restricted Argentina to just one shot on target while registering 12 of their own.

Argentina were also reduced to 10 men in extra time after Enzo Fernandez was sent off following two yellow cards, allowing Spain to see out the victory and reclaim the World Cup crown. (ANI)

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