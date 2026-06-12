icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / We'll play around no 3 spot with Kishan, Rahul, Yashasvi: Morkel ahead of India's ODI series against Afghanistan

We'll play around no 3 spot with Kishan, Rahul, Yashasvi: Morkel ahead of India's ODI series against Afghanistan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:03 PM Jun 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel has said that the Men in Blue will "play around" the batting lineup's number three spot with Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal possibly getting a go in the role in the India vs Afghanistan three-match ODI series.

Advertisement

India will play the ODI series opener at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Saturday.

Advertisement

With senior batter Virat Kohli ruled out of the ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury, India are left without their first-choice option at number three.

Advertisement

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Morne Morkel said India will experiment with the number three batting position during the ODI series against Afghanistan, with players like Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal expected to be tried in the role. He added that the series provides a good opportunity to test combinations and explore different team structures.

"And in terms of that number three slot, I think that's something that in this series we'll play around with, even if it's Ishan (Kishan) or KL (Rahul) or Yashasvi (Jaiswal). It's a nice opportunity now. We've got a couple of one-day games coming up, and we'll give guys an opportunity in different slots just to give ourselves a better idea in terms of how we can go and structure teams and have different options," Morkel said.

Advertisement

Speaking of Kohli missing the ODI series, Morkel said that he will be a big loss for India because of his experience and ability to anchor the innings in the middle overs.

"Obviously a big miss, with Virat. He is one of the senior players in the team. The way he goes about his innings in that middle phase especially is something we'll miss. Unfortunately, we can't control injuries and all of that," he said.

India squad for the Afghanistan ODIs:

Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey (ANI).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts