New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): In a time when Indian football finds itself staring at difficulties, Sunil Chhetri's words have brought a sense of calm, hope, and solidarity across the footballing community.

The Indian football legend, who is currently part of Bengaluru FC, took to social media to share a deeply personal and emotional message, reflecting the collective anxiety among players, staff, and everyone involved in the sport.

"When my phone went off a few weeks ago informing us of a delay in pre-season by a fortnight, I must admit it made me smile. And that's because I was on vacation, hadn't moved as much as I would have liked to, and hadn't been eating as clean as I usually do. I had more time than I had bargained to get in shape," Chhetri wrote

"That 'fortnight' has now changed to 'indefinitely' and that smile's been wiped out. It began with worrying about how I am on borrowed time with what I have left in the tank. But speaking with players from across clubs, I've realised that my selfish problem isn't as important," he continued.

Chhetri's post comes in the backdrop of the ongoing crisis in Indian football. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently acknowledged a major development concerning the Indian Super League (ISL). In an official statement, the AIFF noted a communication from its partners, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), where FSDL cited their inability to proceed with the upcoming ISL season due to a lack of clarity over their rights under a renewed contractual agreement.

This has sent shockwaves throughout the Indian football ecosystem.

"The current situation that Indian football finds itself in is very concerning. I've received a flurry of texts from players, staff members, physios, masseurs - not just from my club, but from other clubs as well. Everybody in the Indian football ecosystem is worried, hurt, scared about the uncertainty we are faced with," Chhetri said.

Despite the difficult times, Chhetri offered a message of hope, choosing unity over panic.

"I know that the think tank and all those involved in running the sport are working to get the football season up and running, and I'm hopeful that there is a solid fix sooner rather than later," he said.

He also had a heartfelt word for all those whose livelihoods are tied to the sport, players, support staff, media teams, and everyone behind the scenes.

"I may not have all the answers, but my message to all those involved with Indian football - and more importantly the ones whose livelihood depends on it, the players, staff, kitmen, masseurs, medical teams, production crews, operations staff - please stay calm. We'll ride this storm together. Stick together and look out for each other. Keep training and getting better. Football has to resume soon. It will," Chhetri admitted.

As per the Master Rights Agreement, the All India Football Federation had, in a timely manner, first initiated the process of requesting negotiations on the terms of a potential renewal with FSDL on November 21, 2024. Thereafter, senior representatives of the AIFF and FSDL convened meetings on February 5, in New Delhi and subsequently on March 5, in Mumbai, to discuss the terms of potential renewal of the Master Rights Agreement.

Following these deliberations, a proposal was submitted by FSDL on March 5, to which AIFF responded with a counter-proposal on April 21.

Soon after, the AIFF was advised by its legal counsel that during a hearing on April 26, the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India made an observation that the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement should not be done until its order.

Consequently, based on legal advice, discussions between the AIFF and FSDL, renewal discussions have been in abeyance pending further directions from the Supreme Court of India.

The AIFF is conscious of the importance of the ISL not only to the football structure in the country, but also to all the clubs, players, support staff, officials, and fans, and also recognises the challenges and difficulties posed due to its disruption. At the same time, AIFF respects the law of the land and the direction of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India.

The AIFF and its stakeholders will take all possible steps and do all things within their power to ensure continuity of the ISL in the best interests of Indian football. They have requested the understanding of all stakeholders in the interim. (ANI)

