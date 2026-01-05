Sydney [Australia], January 5 (ANI): Former England captain Joe Root is unsure about his future in Test cricket, admitting he is not sure whether he will still be playing when England tour Australia for the 2029-30 Ashes, a season in which he will turn 39.

Root, who has been England's standout batter in the current series despite the team's struggles, has accumulated 394 runs so far, including two centuries. His finest effort came in Sydney, where he produced a magnificent 160 in the first innings against Australia in the ongoing Test, once again underlining his importance to the side.

When asked about the possibility of featuring in the 2029-30 Ashes, Root kept his options open.

"Who knows? We'll see. I'd love to (play until then), but we'll see how things unfold in time," he said at the post-day press conference.

Reflecting on England's Ashes campaign, Root highlighted the unwavering backing the team has received, even though results have not gone as planned.

"I just felt like we've had some amazing support throughout this series and we've not been able to achieve what we set out to as a group, but at no point has that support ever wavered," he added.

England were bowled out for 384 in their first innings. Australia responded strongly and ended Day 2 on 166/2, with Travis Head leading the charge. The opener was unbeaten on 91 off 87 balls, while Michael Neser was at the other end on 1, as Australia looked well placed heading into the next day. (ANI)

