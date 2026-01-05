DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "We'll see how things unfold in time": Joe Root unsure about playing 2029-30 Ashes

"We'll see how things unfold in time": Joe Root unsure about playing 2029-30 Ashes

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:50 PM Jan 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Sydney [Australia], January 5 (ANI): Former England captain Joe Root is unsure about his future in Test cricket, admitting he is not sure whether he will still be playing when England tour Australia for the 2029-30 Ashes, a season in which he will turn 39.

Advertisement

Root, who has been England's standout batter in the current series despite the team's struggles, has accumulated 394 runs so far, including two centuries. His finest effort came in Sydney, where he produced a magnificent 160 in the first innings against Australia in the ongoing Test, once again underlining his importance to the side.

Advertisement

When asked about the possibility of featuring in the 2029-30 Ashes, Root kept his options open.

Advertisement

"Who knows? We'll see. I'd love to (play until then), but we'll see how things unfold in time," he said at the post-day press conference.

Reflecting on England's Ashes campaign, Root highlighted the unwavering backing the team has received, even though results have not gone as planned.

Advertisement

"I just felt like we've had some amazing support throughout this series and we've not been able to achieve what we set out to as a group, but at no point has that support ever wavered," he added.

England were bowled out for 384 in their first innings. Australia responded strongly and ended Day 2 on 166/2, with Travis Head leading the charge. The opener was unbeaten on 91 off 87 balls, while Michael Neser was at the other end on 1, as Australia looked well placed heading into the next day. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts