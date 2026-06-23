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Home / Sports / "We'll start planning and set up 10 Olympic academies across Tamil Nadu": TN Minister Aadhav Arjuna calls for strong sports policy

"We'll start planning and set up 10 Olympic academies across Tamil Nadu": TN Minister Aadhav Arjuna calls for strong sports policy

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ANI
Updated At : 09:03 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna on Tuesday stressed the need for a strong sports policy in the state, stating that India's lack of Olympic success reflects the absence of a clear sports vision.

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He said growing issues like drug and alcohol abuse among youth must be addressed through sports and social reform, starting at the school level.

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He emphasised plans to build a structured sports development system focused on children aged 8-18, including grassroots training and the establishment of 10 Olympic academies across Tamil Nadu, with the long-term goal of producing Olympic medal winners.

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"In the last hundred years, we have not won an Olympic medal. We do not have a clear vision for sports, which is why our youth are getting stuck with drugs and alcohol. Therefore, the Chief Minister and the new government must focus on sports development, particularly on addressing drug abuse. This is a very important issue, and while the police will handle the cleanup work, social reform must begin at the school level. Sports are the best solution for this. We are going to create a new structure for sports, particularly a sports policy focused on the age group of 8 to 18 years. We aim to win Olympic medals. We are planning grassroots-level development. We will start planning and set up 10 Olympic academies across Tamil Nadu," Arjuna told the reporters.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday extended greetings on International Olympic Day, highlighting the core Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect, while also underscoring India's growing sporting culture under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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In a post on X, Mandaviya said the day serves as a global reminder of the values that inspire millions across the world through sport.

"Happy Olympic Day to everyone! Today, we celebrate the Olympic values of Excellence, Friendship, and Respect that inspire millions across the globe. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi, India is witnessing an unprecedented sporting revolution, empowering our athletes and encouraging every citizen to embrace sports as a way of life," Sports Minister Mandaviya wrote. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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