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Home / Sports / "We'll surely have Formula 1 in 2027": Union Sports Minister Mandaviya

"We'll surely have Formula 1 in 2027": Union Sports Minister Mandaviya

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ANI
Updated At : 05:25 PM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday that India will "surely have Formula 1 races" in 2027 and in the next six months, there will be a meeting on this issue with concerned authorities and stakeholders in the sport.

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Recently, there have been reports regarding the government considering bringing back Formula 1 to the Buddh International Circuit, almost thirteen years after the last race was held at the track.

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Sports Ministry sources had said earlier in February that the Formula 1 race in Greater Noida could soon make a comeback. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently visited the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, signalling potential plans to revive the Indian Grand Prix. BIC had hosted races between 2011-13.

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Now, speaking during an informal meeting to reporters at his residence on Monday, Mandaviya said, "We want to start Formula 1 again soon. We are in talks. We will surely have Formula 1 in 2027. In the next six months we have meeting on this soon. Because of the war in the Gulf countries, they feel India is a safe country. We need to make it viable."

The 2026 Formula 1 season began with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 8, following pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 11 to 20. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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