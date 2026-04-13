New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday that India will "surely have Formula 1 races" in 2027 and in the next six months, there will be a meeting on this issue with concerned authorities and stakeholders in the sport.

Advertisement

Recently, there have been reports regarding the government considering bringing back Formula 1 to the Buddh International Circuit, almost thirteen years after the last race was held at the track.

Advertisement

Sports Ministry sources had said earlier in February that the Formula 1 race in Greater Noida could soon make a comeback. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently visited the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, signalling potential plans to revive the Indian Grand Prix. BIC had hosted races between 2011-13.

Advertisement

Now, speaking during an informal meeting to reporters at his residence on Monday, Mandaviya said, "We want to start Formula 1 again soon. We are in talks. We will surely have Formula 1 in 2027. In the next six months we have meeting on this soon. Because of the war in the Gulf countries, they feel India is a safe country. We need to make it viable."

The 2026 Formula 1 season began with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 8, following pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 11 to 20. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)