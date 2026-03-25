Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Kolkata Knight Riders hosted the third edition of Knights Unplugged 3.0 in Kolkata, bringing together players, partners, and fans for an engaging evening ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

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Designed as an immersive fan engagement platform, Knights Unplugged 3.0 offered a mix of entertainment, interaction and exclusive access, as supporters got up close with their favourite Knights in a more intimate setting, according to a press release from the franchise.

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One of the most special moments of the evening was a tribute to one of the franchise's all-time greats, as former KKR star all-rounder Andre Russell's jersey was formally retired, celebrating his immense contribution to the Knight Riders' legacy and drawing an emotional response from fans in attendance. He will be a part of the coaching staff this season as the Power Coach.

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The evening featured a vibrant and tightly curated showcase of activities, including a grand squad introduction, on-stage conversations with players and support staff, and high-energy entertainment performances.

A standout segment of the evening was a special mentalist performance by Naman Anand, who took centre stage with an interactive act involving players, adding a unique and engaging dimension to the event before the leadership group returned on stage to share insights into the upcoming season.

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Key members of the squad, along with team leadership, addressed the gathering and shared their thoughts ahead of the upcoming season.

Venky Mysore, CEO, Kolkata Knight Riders, said, "Every new season brings with it a fresh sense of excitement and anticipation. Having spent some time with the squad and support staff, there's a great energy within the group and a strong belief in what we can achieve together. More importantly, we're looking forward to enjoying our cricket and playing in front of our passionate fans at Eden Gardens. We can't wait for the season to begin and hope to make it a memorable one for the fans."

Ajinkya Rahane, Captain, Kolkata Knight Riders, said, "It's a privilege to lead such a talented group, and what stands out is the belief and match-winning ability within the squad. Our focus is to play a fearless, positive brand of cricket, stay true to our preparation and keep improving every game. The support from Kolkata fans is truly special -- it goes beyond the stadium -- and it inspires us to push harder, take responsibility and deliver consistently for them."

Talking about sharing the dressing room with legends of the game, Abhishek Nayar, Head Coach, Kolkata Knight Riders, said, "Sharing a dressing room with some of the most experienced individuals in the game is truly special. The leadership within our support staff is a huge advantage for all of us. For me, it's a privilege -- having people to turn to for guidance makes a big difference. I've had the opportunity to play alongside many of them, which makes the journey even more meaningful. Together, we're focused on taking this franchise to greater heights."

The evening also saw the unveiling of select merchandise and continued efforts by the franchise to deepen fan engagement through unique, on-ground experiences. (ANI)

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