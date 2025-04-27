Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 27 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) are still technically in the playoff race, but with 14 points unlikely to be enough in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, bowling coach Shane Bond hopes the team can use their remaining five matches to build a strong foundation for next season, as per ESPNcricinfo.

"We're probably out of the tournament, but that doesn't mean there's not a lot to play for," Bond said before their match against Gujarat Titans, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"We want to make sure we finish the season strong and continue playing well," he added.

"Also, for individuals, there's a lot to play for. For next season, wanting to stay with the franchise, there's always that up. For me it's been really disappointing. I think we're all competitive, we want to win and when you've got a bunch of people who have worked really hard like our guys have, I don't expect them to just turn up and go through the motions," he noted.

The Royals are aiming to break a five-match losing streak, with three of those defeats coming in games where they were in control during chases -- twice falling short despite needing just nine runs off the final over, and once needing only 18 off 12 balls with two set batters at the crease.

"The last three games, perhaps we should have chased and won. We've played pretty well over the last three games; we just haven't won a couple of key moments. And so that's why we're sitting at the rear end of the table, where perhaps we could have sat somewhere more in the middle," he adde.d

"We've had some big overs, there's no denying that. We've had some bowlers who have had some tough days, but that's probably been the same for a number of bowlers and teams throughout the tournament. So when you say toothless, what do you mean? I think collectively the bowling unit, especially over the last three games, have done a pretty good job and kept the opposition to scores perhaps we should have chased down," he said.

"I suppose the stuff that's hardest is that for 35 overs of games we've played really well and in fact have been in control in some games and probably got into positions where we should have won. So you have to give credit to the opposition. They were good enough in those tight moments to go over the top of us and win those games. I suppose that's what hurts," he remarked.

Following their seventh loss two nights ago, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming had pointed to auction strategy as the root of his team's struggles. However, Bond feels that Rajasthan's issues were not due to a poor auction but rather due to key moments that they failed to capitalise on.

"I suppose that's something you work through at the end of the season," Bond said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I think you also look at that, perhaps at the end of an auction cycle. You look at the last three-year cycle for Rajasthan, it was a great cycle. We made a final, made the playoffs, and were in contention all the time," he added.

"It's not an ideal start (to the new auction cycle), but then at the end of the year, that's what you do. You look at your squad, you look at who's performed, how do you make improvements and changes. I think every team does that," he noted.

"In terms of whether it's been a poor auction or not, I don't really think about that too much, to be honest. I'm not really involved in that process, but what you would say is I think we've played pretty good cricket, we just haven't been quite good enough. As I said, if we seized a couple of key moments, it could very well look different on the table and we may not be having this conversation," he said.

With regular captain Sanju Samson still recovering from an abdominal injury, Riyan Parag will continue to lead the side.

"No, I don't see him taking up on a permanent basis," Bond said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Obviously, we've lost our captain, which has hurt us a little bit. We're a pretty young team. We're an inexperienced team. Riyan - I know he's been around the IPL for a while, but he's pretty young to come in and lead the team. He's actually done a really good job. We're really happy with what he's doing," he added.

"He would admit himself that he's still learning the role, and we've got some good support around him. But so far, he's got a very sharp cricketing brain. I think the stuff that he's done on the field with the bowlers and the changes that he's made have been really good. For us, I suppose the upside is you've got someone else who's gained a little bit more leadership experience for next year as well," he noted.

"I think when Sanju's on the field, he's been excellent. We'll go into next season with two people who have got that captaincy experience, and I think that's going to be good for the team in the long term," he said. (ANI)

