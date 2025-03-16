Christchurch [New Zealand], March 16 (ANI): Following his side's nine-wicket loss to New Zealand in the first T20I, Pakistan's newly-appointed T20I skipper Salman Agha said that his team was not up to the mark in the match and the newer players will learn as they play more games.

Fiery spells from pacers Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson did not allow a new-look Pakistan led by Salman Agha to kickstart their new era with their fearless cricket as intended and the visitors were crushed by nine wickets in the first T20I on Sunday. The team featured three debutants, Hasan Nawaz and Abdul Samad, both dismissed for single digits and pacer Mohammed Ali.

Following the game, Agha said during the post-match presentation, "It was difficult, we were not up to the mark, but we need to regather (ahead of Dunedin, 2nd T20I). They bowled really well, in great areas, and there was a bit of seam movement as well. We will sit down, have a chat and think about the next game. We had three debutants, the more games they play, they will learn more. The new ball does a bit in New Zealand, we have good bowlers and we will look to do well in the next match."

Advertisement

NZ won the toss and elected to field first.

Jamieson and Duffy unleashed a reign of terror on Pakistani batters, as they sunk to 11/4 in 4.4 overs, with their key batters including Mohammad Haris (0) and Shadab Khan (6) gone. Skipper Salman Agha (18 in 20 balls, with two fours) and Khushdil Shah (32 in 30 balls, with three sixes) put on a bit of a fight with a 46-run stand, however, Ish Sodhi opened the floodgates for another collapse. Pakistan was skittled out for just 91 runs, with Jahandad Khan (17) saving Pakistan from some extra embarrassment.

Advertisement

Jamieson (3/8 in four overs) and Duffy (4/14 in 3.4 overs) were the top bowlers for the Kiwis. Sodhi (2/27) and Zakary Foulkes (1/11) also bowled well.

This was Pakistan's lowest total in NZ, outdoing their 101 against Kiwis at Wellington back in 2016.

During the run-chase, Kiwis started out with a bang, with the pair of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert dealing in fours and sixes. At the end of the powerplay, NZ was 53/1 as compared to Pakistan's 14/4. Spinner Abrar had removed Seifert for 44 in 29 balls, with seven fours and a six.

Allen (29* in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Tim Robinson (18* in 15 balls, with a six) took NZ to a win with 59 balls and nine wickets in hand.

Jamieson won the 'Player of the Match' award for his tight bowling. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)