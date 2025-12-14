"West Bengal Sports Minister was more in frame than Messi...": AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey on Salt Lake chaos

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 14 (ANI): Reacting to the chaos at football star Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour event at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey launched a sharp criticism of the manner in which the programme was conducted.

"I would say that the event we saw it became the West Bengal Sports Minister's personal event. People have seen through the television or other medium that West Bengal Sports Minister (Aroop Biswas) was more in frame than Messi yesterday. It was of personal canvassing, election canvassing, and using an international player for a completely vested interest...," Chaubey said, expressing concern over the politicisation of the event and the issues that followed.

The AIFF chief's remarks come amid widespread criticism of the event's organisation, which was marred by disorder and left fans disappointed, prompting questions about planning, crowd management, and the programme's intent.

Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT India Tour descended into chaos on Saturday after fans expressed disappointment when the Argentine legend left the event at Salt Lake Stadium much earlier than planned, leaving the crowd angry.

Many fans who paid a hefty amount to watch a glimpse of the football icon Messi became angry and began throwing water bottles and chairs from the stands. The angry mob also entered the ground and tried to vandalise the tent and the goal post. The situation escalated, and police personnel used mild force to disperse the angry crowd.

After the incident, the All India Football Federation issued a statement clarifying that Messi's Kolkata show was a private event organised by a PR agency.

"The All India Football Federation is deeply concerned by the events that transpired at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where thousands of fans gathered to witness world football stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo de Paul," AIFF shared an Instagram post.

"This was a private event organised by a PR agency. The AIFF was not involved in the organisation, planning, or execution of this event in any capacity. Furthermore, the details of the event were neither communicated to the AIFF, nor was any clearance sought from the Federation," the post read.

"We urge all attendees to extend their full cooperation with the relevant authorities and to maintain order. The safety and security of all individuals involved must remain the paramount priority," the post read.

Messi's visit to Hyderabad was a fun experience for everyone involved. He took part in a 7-on-7 exhibition football match involving the state's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, soaked in the love from a passionate and loud audience and also met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Delhi will be Messi's final pit stop for the 'GOAT Tour 2025' on Monday. (ANI)

