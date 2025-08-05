DT
Home / Sports / West Delhi Lions pull off stunning chase to continue DPL 2025 run-fest

West Delhi Lions pull off stunning chase to continue DPL 2025 run-fest

ANI
Updated At : 01:30 AM Aug 05, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The high-scoring action continued in the second season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) as West Delhi Lions pulled off a spectacular run chase, defeating East Delhi Riders by 7 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chasing a daunting target of 209, the Lions' batters rose to the occasion with a dominant display of strokeplay. Opener Krish Yadav set the tone early with an explosive 62 off just 29 balls, peppering the boundary with clean hitting. He was well-supported by Ayush Doseja, who played a mature and match-winning innings, remaining unbeaten on 84 off 48 deliveries, guiding his team home with confidence and composure.

Skipper Nitish Rana added crucial runs to the chase, smashing a quickfire 39 off 15 balls, ensuring the run rate never dipped and the pressure stayed on the bowling side. The Lions comfortably reached the target in 17.3 overs, sealing an emphatic victory in one of the highest chases of the tournament so far.

Earlier in the evening, East Delhi Riders posted a formidable 208/4 in 20 overs, riding on a power-packed performance from their captain and wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat, who scored an unbeaten 73 off 38 balls, laced with 6 fours and 5 sixes. He was well supported by Arpit Rana (44 off 28) and Mayank Rawat (40 off 28), both of whom played fluent knocks to lay a solid platform.

Despite their strong batting performance, East Delhi couldn't contain the Lions' batting onslaught, as the match turned into another thrilling run-fest in what has been an electrifying season of DPL 2025. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

