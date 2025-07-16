DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Sports / West Indies all-rounder Russell set to retire from international cricket

West Indies all-rounder Russell set to retire from international cricket

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:15 PM Jul 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

St John's [Antigua], July 16 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell will be retiring from international cricket, with the opening two games of the five-match T20I series against Australia at home set to be his last games for the Windies, reported ESPNCricinfo on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Russell, 37, has been included in the squad for the five-match series, and the first two matches, taking place at his home ground of Sabina Park in Jamaica, will serve as his farewell to international cricket.

Since 2019, Russell has been an exclusively T20I player for his country. He has played 84 T20Is for WI, scoring 1,078 runs at an average of 22.00, with a strike rate of 163.08, with three half-centuries and a best score of 71. He has also taken 61 wickets at an average of 30.59, with best figures of 3/19.

Advertisement

His retirement comes just seven months before the next ICC T20 World Cup to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February 2026. Russell is the West Indies' second high-profile retirement in recent times, with their batter Nicholas Pooran having bid goodbye to international cricket recently at the age of 29.

Russell has only played one Test for WI, while he has also played 56 ODIs, scoring 1,034 runs at an average of 27.21, with a strike rate of over 130, four half-centuries and a best score of 92*. In ODIs, he has 70 wickets at an average of 31.84, with best bowling figures of 4/35.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old was the part of West Indies teams which won the ICC T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016.

Russell has played a massive part in several T20 leagues, scoring 9,316 runs in 561 matches at an average of 26.39, with strike rate of over 168. His resume includes two centuries and 33 fifties, with a best score of 121*. As a bowler, he has taken 485 wickets at an average of 25.85, with best figures of 5/15.

He recently featured in the Major Cricket League (MLC) in the USA for Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR), scoring 126 runs in nine matches and eight innings at an average of 25.20, with best score of 65*, his solitary half-century. He also took 10 wickets at an average of 32.90, with best figures of 3/30. His team failed to make it to the playoffs, finishing at the bottom of the table.

West Indies squad for T20Is against Australia:

Shai Hope (capt), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts