West Indies announces 15-member squad for Pakistan Tests series; Bishop earns maiden call-up as Joseph misses out

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Pace spearhead Alzarri Joseph has been left out of the West Indies squad for the upcoming two-match ICC World Test Championship series against Pakistan, with the hosts announcing a notable omission ahead of the home assignment.

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Joseph, one of the West Indies' standout performers with the ball during the current ICC World Test Championship cycle, will miss the two-match series, which begins in Trinidad on Saturday, due to personal reasons, as per the ICC website.

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Joseph's absence has opened the door for left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop, who has earned a place in the 15-member squad after impressing in domestic cricket. Top-order batter Kirk McKenzie also returns to the side following a string of strong performances for Jamaica in first-class cricket.

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Bishop, a left-arm orthodox spinner, has an impressive first-class record, claiming 119 wickets in 25 matches at an average of 23.90.

The 26-year-old has also been the leading wicket-taker across the last three West Indies Championship seasons, picking up 91 wickets during that period.

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Skipper Roston Chase will once again lead the side during the series alongside vice-captain Jomel Warrican, with fast bowler Anderson Phillip losing his place in the squad after he played the most recent Test for the West Indies against Sri Lanka.

The West Indies drew that match in Antigua to ensure they registered a 1-0 series triumph over Sri Lanka, with the Caribbean side rising to eighth place on the World Test Championship standings as a result.

West Indies squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Joshua Bishop, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Kirk McKenzie, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales. (ANI)

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