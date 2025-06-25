West Indies, Australia announce playing 11 for opening test at Barbados

New Delhi [India] June 25 (ANI): West Indies and Australia have announced their playing XIs for the opening Test in Barbados, which starts from Wednesday, according to the ICC website.

The hosts have handed Brandon King a debut on the back of some good white-ball form, while hard-hitting batter Shai Hope returns for his first Test appearance since 2021 and will keep wickets and bat at No.6.

There is also a recall for opener John Campbell, with Shamar and Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales making up a three-player pace attack with some help from bowling all-rounder Justin Greaves and spinner Jomel Warrican.

New West Indies skipper Roston Chase is confident the changes to the XI will provide a more attacking style of play, as both sides get ready to commence the new ICC World Test Championship cycle.

"We're looking to play with a bit more flair and bring back that Caribbean style to the game. We're just looking forward to making the Caribbean nation proud. I just want to ask the fans to just support the boys through and through," Roston Chase said as quoted from ICC.

Australia, meanwhile, had already revealed that Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis would replace the injured Steve Smith and dropped Marnus Labuschagne for the clash, with skipper Pat Cummins confirming the batting order for the opening match of the three-game series that will see the teams battle it out for the Frank Worrell Trophy.

Konstas will open alongside veteran left-hander Usman Khawaja, with Cameron Green continuing at No.3 despite a pair of failures in the recent World Test Championship Final against South Africa at Lord's.

Inglis will slot in at No.4 in Smith's usual position ahead of Travis Head and Beau Webster, while the Aussies will use the same four bowlers that featured in the Ultimate Test in London earlier this month.

West Indies XI: 1. Kraigg Brathwaite, 2. John Campbell, 3. Keacy Carty, 4. Brandon King, 5. Roston Chase (c), 6. Shai Hope (wk), 7. Justin Greaves, 8. Jomel Warrican, 9. Alzarri Joseph, 10. Shamar Joseph, 11. Jayden Seales.

Australia XI: 1. Usman Khawaja, 2. Sam Konstas, 3. Cameron Green, 4. Josh Inglis, 5. Travis Head, 6. Beau Webster, 7. Alex Carey (wk), 8. Pat Cummins (c), 9. Mitchell Starc, 10. Nathan Lyon, 11. Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

