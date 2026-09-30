West Indies batter Justin Greaves ruled out of second ODI against India with calf injury

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 30 (ANI): West Indies opener Justin Greaves has been ruled out of the second ODI against India in Guwahati after sustaining a calf injury during the opening match of the series in Thiruvananthapuram, according to the ICC website.

Greaves picked up the injury while batting in the first ODI, where he scored a maiden century in the format, smashing 101 runs off 108 deliveries. The all-rounder was seen struggling with his movement during his innings and called for medical attention multiple times.

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Despite discomfort, Greaves continued his knock and reached the three-figure mark before being dismissed by Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav. He did not take part in West Indies' fielding innings after his dismissal.

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The 31-year-old is also doubtful for the third ODI scheduled to be played on October 3, leaving the West Indies team management with selection concerns ahead of the remaining matches.

Greaves' absence is expected to force changes in the visitors' batting combination and bowling strategy. Sherfane Rutherford, who missed the opening ODI due to personal reasons, is likely to return to the playing XI and strengthen the middle order.

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The second ODI of the three-match series will be played in Guwahati on Wednesday, while the final ODI is scheduled for October 3. The two teams will then face each other in a five-match T20I series beginning October 6, with Greaves already not part of the West Indies squad for the shortest format.

West Indies posted 295/7 in the first ODI after Greaves' century, but India chased down the target comfortably, winning the match by eight wickets with 50 balls to spare.

During India's successful 296-run chase in the first ODI against the West Indies on Sunday, Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 139 off just 88 balls, with 10 fours and nine sixes, at a strike rate of 157.95.

Throughout his innings, the 37-year-old displayed exceptional hitting while maintaining a sense of control and composure, staying true to the style that has defined his ODI career through numerous successful run chases and records.

Virat's 86th international century also took him past the 15,000-run mark in ODIs.

The right-handed batter is also the second batter after the great Sachin Tendulkar to breach the landmark of 15,000 runs in the 50-over format. In 315 ODIs and 303 innings, Virat has scored 15,080 runs at an average of 59.13, including 55 centuries and 79 fifties, with a best score of 183. (ANI)

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