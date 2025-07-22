DT
West Indies Champions register thrilling win against England Champions

West Indies Champions register thrilling win against England Champions

ANI
Updated At : 09:45 PM Jul 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Northampton [UK], July 22 (ANI): West Indies Champions have emerged victorious in a nail-biting match by 10 runs against the England Champions in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, showcasing their exceptional skill and determination, according to a release from WCL.

The West Indies team, led by Chris Gayle, displayed an outstanding performance with 21 runs, with Walton (83 runs) playing a crucial innings to set up a good target. The team's victory is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and teamwork.

"We are thrilled to have defeated a strong England Champions team," said Gayle. "This win is a huge achievement for us, and we're proud of our team's performance."

The match was closely contested, with both teams giving their best. However, the West Indies Champions' tight bowling in the death overs proved to be the deciding factor. Fidel Edwards took the most wickets (4) for the winning team.

West Indies Champions' victory is set to boost their confidence and momentum as they move forward in the tournament.

"This win is a great achievement for our team, and we're delighted with the performance of our players. We'll continue to work hard and strive for excellence in our upcoming matches," said Ajay Sethi, owner of West Indies Champions.'

The West Indies Champions represent the Caribbean region in international cricket competitions. With a rich history and passionate fan base, the team is known for its exciting brand of cricket and commitment to excellence.

Match Details:

- Score: WIC [164/9] vs. ENGC [154]. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

