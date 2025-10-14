West Indies is third team to lose six consecutive Tests in India after Sri Lanka, New Zealand

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Team India continued their dominance over the West Indies with yet another Test series victory at home, extending one of the longest unbeaten runs in cricket history.

With the latest 2-0 series win, the West Indies have now lost six consecutive Tests against India in India between 2013 and 2025, a streak that began when Darren Sammy was the Caribbean side's captain. In an ironic twist, Sammy now serves as their head coach.

The West Indies' six-match losing streak in India now equals that of Sri Lanka between 1986 and 1994 and New Zealand between 2010 and 2016, while Australia's seven straight defeats from 2008 to 2013 remain the longest such sequence by any team in India.

India holds the joint record for the most consecutive Test series wins against a single opposition, having defeated the West Indies in 10 successive series between 2002 and 2025. South Africa has also achieved 10 consecutive series wins against the West Indies from 1998 to 2024. Australia won 9 in a row against the West Indies between 2000 and 2022, while both Australia (against England, 1989-2003) and Sri Lanka (against Zimbabwe, 1996-2020) registered 8 consecutive series victories.

India have also built one of the longest unbeaten streaks in Test history against a single opponent. Their current run of 27 consecutive Tests without defeat against the West Indies from 2002 to 2023 ranks among cricket's most dominant eras. For context, the record for the longest unbeaten streak is 47 Tests by England against New Zealand from 1930 to 1975, followed by 30 by England against Pakistan from 1961 to 1982, 29 by West Indies against England from 1976 to 1988, 24 by Australia against South Africa from 1911 to 1952, and 24 by West Indies against India from 1948 to 1971.

India's consistency over the years has now flipped one of cricket's oldest rivalries. Once a dominant force over India, the West Indies now find themselves on the receiving end of an era-defining streak.

Coming to the second Test match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After fall of KL Rahul (38 in 54 balls, with five fours and a six), Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a 193-run stand with Sai Sudharsan (87 in 165 balls, 12 fours) and a 74-run stand with skipper Shubman Gill before being run-out for 258-ball 175, with 22 fours. Gill continued his golden run in Tests, bringing his fifth ton of the year (129* in 196 balls, with 16 fours and two sixes) and had partnerships with Nitish Kumar Reddy (43 in 54 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (44* in 79 balls, with five fours) taking India to 518/5 declared.Jomel Warrican (3/98) was the pick of the bowlers for WI.

In their first innings, WI was skittled out for 248 runs as top-order knocks from Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34 in 67 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Alick Athaneze (41 in 84 balls, with five fours and a six) and Shai Hope (36 in 57 balls, with five fours) were barely starts which could not be the milestones.

Kuldeep Yadav (5/82) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/46) troubled WI with their spin on a slow track.

Forced to follow on, WI was once again down at 35/2, but a 177-run stand between John Campbell (115 in 199 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes) and Hope (103 in 214 balls with 12 fours and two sixes) helped WI fight back well. A fine 40 in 72 balls from skipper Roston Chase and a remarkable 10th wicket stand of 79 runs between Justin Greaves (50 in 85 balls, with three fours) and Jayden Seales (32 in 67 balls, with a four and six) frustrated India, as WI was bundled out for 390 and took a 120-run lead. Kuldeep and Jasprit Bumrah, with their three wickets, topped the wicket charts.

In the run-chase of 121, India lost Yashasvi early for 8, while KL and Sai Sudharsan (39 in 76 balls, with five fours) had a 79-run stand. Skipper Gill was also dismissed cheaply, but KL's unbeaten 58* in 108 balls, with six fours and two sixes) anchored the innings and took India home with seven wickets in hand.

Kuldeep's eight wickets earned him the 'Player of the Match' award while for Jadeja, his century in Ahmedabad and total of eight wickets in the series gave him his third 'Player of the Series' trophy as India won the series 2-0. (ANI)

