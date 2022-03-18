West Indies pacer Shamilia Connell collapses during women's WC match, taken to hospital

The medical staff attended to her before ferrying her out of the ground, even as play came to a halt for a while

West Indies pacer Shamilia Connell collapses during women's WC match, taken to hospital

Shamilia Connell. A video grab

PTI

Mount Maunganui, March 18

West Indies pacer Shamilia Connell collapsed on the field and had to be taken away to the hospital during Bangladesh's unsuccessful run chase in their women's World Cup match here on Friday.

The cause of the collapse is not yet clear but Connell was able to get up and climb on to a waiting ambulance with her hands on her stomach after her concerned team-mates ran towards her during the 47th over of Bangladesh innings.

The 29-year-old collapsed while fielding the fifth ball of the 47th over. The medical staff attended to her before ferrying her out of the ground, even as play came to a halt for a while.

At that point, the match was on a knife's edge with Bangladesh's last-wicket pair trying to score the 13 they needed off 19 balls. Details of Connell's health condition and availability for the remainder of the World Cup are awaited.

West Indies won the match by four runs.

"Able and the medical personnel taking care of her, hopefully she will pull through. It was sad to see her go down," said captain Stafanie Taylor at the presentation.

"But we need to look at the bright side, it was time for us to regroup, we came back and changed the momentum. In the end probably worked out." Connell bowled three wicket-less overs, conceding 15 runs, in the match.

"Bit worrying seeing her going down like that. She is a fighter, not sure what is wrong with her but hopefully she is alright," said Hayley Matthews, the Player of the Match.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer in the airport security check that made it a 'mutter of grave concern'

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sangrur police officials

3
Haryana

Punjab now has more responsibility to provide water for SYL canal: Haryana CM

4
Punjab

Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes part in ‘Holi Milan Samaroh’ at Haryana Raj Bhawan

6
Nation

VIP security cover of 27 protectees from UP, Punjab withdrawn

7
Nation

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in Bangalore in 45 days

8
Nation

Amit Shah praises LPA for constructing Kartarpur corridor in record time

9
Nation

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

10
Chandigarh

VIP culture still in vogue at Chandigarh railway station

Don't Miss

View All
‘Spreading the joy of colour’: Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes happy Holi
Trending

'Spreading the joy of colour': Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes happy Holi

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve
Haryana

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in 45 days
Nation

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in Bangalore in 45 days

What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer makes it a ‘mutter of grave concern’
Trending

What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer in the airport security check that made it a 'mutter of grave concern'

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City
Diaspora

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here’s a look at other actor-turned chief ministers
Lifestyle

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here's a look at other actor-turned chief ministers

United colours of ‘Basant’
Jalandhar

United colours of 'Basant' at Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order
Haryana

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order

Top Stories

Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday

Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday

AAP is learnt to be giving final shape to the list

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sangrur and Patiala SSPs at his Sangrur residence

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sangrur police officials

Receives the guard of honour from Sangrur Police

Kapurthala MC removed hoardings of CM Bhagwant Mann, alleges AAP leader

Kapurthala MC removed hoardings of CM Bhagwant Mann, alleges AAP leader

Alleges that the MC authorities are still working under the ...

J&K Bank loan case: Former chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Shaikh, 18 others booked

CBI books former J-K Bank chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Shaikh, 18 others in Rs 800-crore loan case

The Central agency has also booked REI Agro chairman Sanjay ...

Flesh trade racket busted in Goa; TV actress among 3 women rescued

Flesh trade racket busted in Goa; TV actress among 3 women rescued

Two of the rescued women, including the TV actress, are from...

Cities

View All

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

Two nabbed with heroin, drug money

Health employees told to wear uniform during duty hours

Induction of Congress, SAD councillors irks AAP workers

Bhai Gurdas Library at Guru Nanak Dev University goes digital

Ensure free tests, medicine, Civil Surgeons told

Ensure free tests, medicine, Civil Surgeons told

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

After 2 years of subdued festivities, Holi celebrated with fervour across Punjab, Haryana

After 2 years of subdued festivities, Holi celebrated with fervour across Punjab, Haryana

2 masked men fire gunshots at lawyer's house in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: 6 of Bishnoi gang booked for making extortion calls

VIP culture still in vogue at Chandigarh railway station

Chandigarh to set up group home for mentally ill in Sector 34

Government job for brother of IB officer killed in riots

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Sexual assault accused held after encounter with police in Delhi

Technical glitch delays services on 3 Delhi Metro lines

Relief for SAD leader Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Relief for SAD leader Kamaljit Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Namdev Chowk bags best roundabout award

Poor start to vax drive for children

Groundwork paid off, will work for Kandi's development, says Dr Ravjot

Fake anti-graft helpline No. doing rounds on social media

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Parked car catches fire near bus stand

MC struggles to meet budget income target

Three fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Get fire NOC in 30 days or face action: MC to building owners

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Civil surgeon visits centres at Bahadurgarh and Jalalpur