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Home / Sports / West Indies team arrive in Thiruvananthapuram for first ODI against India on September 27

West Indies team arrive in Thiruvananthapuram for first ODI against India on September 27

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ANI
Updated At : 10:32 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], September 23 (ANI): The West Indies cricket team arrived at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Wednesday morning ahead of the first ODI against India, scheduled to be played at the Greenfield International Stadium on September 27.

The Shai Hope-led West Indies will take on India in the opening match of the three-game ODI series, which forms part of their tour of India. The match is scheduled to begin at 2 PM IST.

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The second ODI will be played in Guwahati on September 30, followed by the third match in New Chandigarh on October 3.

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Cricket West Indies has announced its squads for the three ODIs and five T20Is against India, with the tour running from September 27 to October 18 across eight cities.

John Campbell returns to the ODI squad after missing the final two matches against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury. Jewel Andrew has been included in place of Ackeem Auguste, who is continuing his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery in August.

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Shimron Hetmyer, who featured in the final two ODIs against New Zealand, will join the squad for the T20I series after being granted an extended recovery period following the Caribbean Premier League.

The first two ODIs against India will bring the qualification cycle for the ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup to a close. However, West Indies will be unable to overtake their nearest challengers in the standings, irrespective of the results, and will have to compete in the qualification tournament early next year.

India, meanwhile, will be led by Shubman Gill, with KL Rahul named vice-captain. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been included in the 15-member squad, with the series offering India an opportunity to assess players as preparations continue for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj have also returned to India’s ODI plans, while Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi and Punjab all-rounder Naman Dhir have received maiden ODI call-ups.

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales.

India ODI squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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