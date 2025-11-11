DT
Home / Sports / West Indies to face Afghanistan in T20I series in UAE ahead of T20 World Cup

West Indies to face Afghanistan in T20I series in UAE ahead of T20 World Cup

ANI
Updated At : 10:00 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
St John's [Antigua], November 11 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday confirmed a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan slated to take place in January 2026 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The series will begin on January 19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with the second and third T20I matches being scheduled for January 21 and 22 at the same venue.

CWI's Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, said, "This series provides an ideal platform for our preparation. Facing strong opposition in subcontinental conditions will help us sharpen our combinations and approach, and it also gives our players a chance to build confidence on surfaces similar to those we'll encounter in India and Sri Lanka."

Naseeb Khan, CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, said, "Competing against the West Indies on the brink of a global event presents an excellent opportunity for our team to finalise their lineup and enhance their preparations for the upcoming mega event in India and Sri Lanka. We have been closely monitoring the team's preparation process, and facing a quality West Indies side offers an ideal platform for their buildup."

The West Indies, co-hosts of the last T20 World Cup, made it to the Super Eight stage but fell short of the knockouts, whereas Afghanistan created history by reaching the semi-finals for the first time. In their previous encounters, the West Indies hold a 5-3 edge over Afghanistan in their eight T20I meetings.

The West Indies team is currently touring New Zealand for a five-T20S series, followed by three Tests and 3 ODIs. The series began on November 5 and will conclude on December 22. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

