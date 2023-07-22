West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 22

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother could not control her tears after she met Indian batsman Virat Kohli.

Kohli completed a century in his 500th international appearance in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday.

According to a tweet that has gone viral, she can be seen hugging Virat as the champion cricketer is about to board the team bus.

The moment Joshua Da Silva's mother met Virat Kohli. She hugged and kissed Virat and got emotional. (Vimal Kumar YT).



- A beautiful moment! pic.twitter.com/Rn011L1ZXc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 22, 2023

On first day of the match, the stump mic had caught Silva telling Kohli that she was coming to watch him bat.

Silva, who is also a fan, reportedly wanted Kohli to reach the three-digit mark.

The heartwarming video has gone viral on Twitter.

#Cricket #Social Media #Twitter #Virat Kohli