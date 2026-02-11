DT
Home / Sports / "We've been playing some good cricket": West Indies skipper Shai Hope on victory over England by 30 runs

"We've been playing some good cricket": West Indies skipper Shai Hope on victory over England by 30 runs

ANI
Updated At : 11:40 PM Feb 11, 2026 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): West Indies skipper Shai Hope expressed satisfaction after a comfortable win of 30 runs over England in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Hope noted West Indies showed good patches of cricket and finally delivered a more complete performance. He praised Roston Chase as a versatile player who can steady the innings with the bat and bowl crucial middle-over spells, making him reliable in key situations.

Chasing 197, England's chase faltered in the middle overs despite a brisk start, allowing the Windies to claim their second consecutive win in the tournament.

"I'm just happy that the guys got off the line. We've been playing some good cricket patches. Nice to see we've got more of a complete game today. He's a versatile player. He's one that you can come and depend on in very good, more situations. With the bat, he can come in and stabilise the innings, and then with the ball, he can come and give you some crucial overs in the middle," Shai Hope said after the match.

England skipper Harry Brook called the loss "a bit disappointing," saying his side never likes to lose but admitted West Indies played outstandingly with plenty of power.

He felt the target was chaseable, but the pitch didn't play as true as expected, making it tougher to time shots. Still, he believed England had a chance.

"Yeah, a little bit disappointing. Obviously, it's never nice to lose a game, but the West Indies played outstandingly. Everybody knows how much power they've got. If you're slightly off your line or length, then they manage to hit it for six. (on the score by West Indies) Yeah, we probably thought that it was chaseable for sure. It probably didn't do as much as we were expecting. It didn't skid onto the bat as much as we were expecting. And yeah, we thought we'd had a chance, definitely," Harry Brook said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

