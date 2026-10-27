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Home / Sports / “We’ve been waiting three years”: Indian fans excited ahead of 3rd T20I against New Zealand

“We’ve been waiting three years”: Indian fans excited ahead of 3rd T20I against New Zealand

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ANI
Updated At : 11:32 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Wellington [New Zealand], October 27 (ANI): As India gears up for the third T20I against New Zealand, Indian fans gather outside the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday.

India will look to clinch the five-match T20I series when they take on New Zealand in the third match at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday, with the visitors carrying a 2-0 lead and momentum firmly on their side.

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Having won the opening two matches against the runners-up of the 2026 T20 World Cup, India have put themselves in a strong position to secure the series despite missing pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

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Sunny, an Indian resident from Gujarat who has lived in Wellington for three years, expressed excitement about watching India play at the stadium for the first time.

"I am from Gujarat, India and I’ve been living here for about three years. It’s a T20 match today! The excitement is immense, the match starts around 8.00 or 8.30 am, but we’ve arrived two hours early. It should be a good match. This is our first time watching a match here in Wellington, our first time in the stadium. We’re really excited; we’ve been waiting for about three years for the Indian team to come here," Sunny told ANI.

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A fan from Keralam said, "We are so excited. I'm supporting India. I'm a big fan of the Indian team, and I'm a big fan of Sanju (Samson). I really want his autograph..."

India's recent performances have underlined the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket. After becoming the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title, India endured a difficult run, losing a series in Ireland and subsequently in England before drawing 2-2 against the West Indies at home.

However, the team has responded well in New Zealand, winning both matches despite limited preparation time and conditions that have traditionally offered assistance to pace bowlers. India have also won nine of their last 10 T20Is against New Zealand, a record that will further boost their confidence heading into the Wellington contest. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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