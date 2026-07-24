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Home / Sports / "We've grown up playing the game": Bhaichung Bhutia lauds Durand Cup, hopes big clubs participate

"We've grown up playing the game": Bhaichung Bhutia lauds Durand Cup, hopes big clubs participate

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ANI
Updated At : 12:38 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 24 (ANI): Former India footballer Bhaichung Bhutia hailed the Durand Cup as a prestigious tournament and welcomed the initiative to expand its reach.

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He expressed hope that major clubs would participate with the support of the Bengal government and urged organisers to host a group-stage match in Siliguri, a city with a strong footballing connection.

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The 135th Durand Cup will kick of on July 25. The tournament will begin with the iconic Kolkata Derby, as Mohun Bagan Super Giant take on East Bengal FC in the opening match.

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"I think it is a very good initiative because the Durand Cup is the second-oldest tournament in the world and a very expensive tournament. I hope that as we get the support of the Bengal Government, all the big clubs would play... It's the second oldest tournament in the world. It's such a prestigious tournament. We've also grown up playing the game... I have to request that one of the group matches of the Durand Cup be held here in Siliguri," Bhutia told the reporters.

Featuring 24 teams across six groups and five host cities, the tournament will be played from July 25 to August 23, bringing together India's leading clubs, Services teams, emerging football institutions and international participation in a month-long celebration of football.

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Hosted across Kolkata, Ranchi, Imphal, Shillong and Guwahati, this year's Durand Cup once again reflects the tournament's expanding national footprint while remaining firmly rooted in the football heartlands of eastern and northeastern India.

Kolkata, the home of the Durand Cup since 2019, will once again occupy centre stage by hosting Groups A and B, the tournament opener, two quarter-finals, the first semi-final and the Final. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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