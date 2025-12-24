Johannesburg [South Africa], December 24 (ANI): Ahead of the fourth SA20 season, Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) skipper and South African star Tristan Stubbs spoke on sustaining the team's success after the departure of their ex-captain Aiden Markram, who led them to two SA20 titles and to the finals in every edition.

Advertisement

Stubbs, who takes the mantle of captaincy from Markram and is expected to fill the SA veteran's heavy shoes in terms of leadership, was speaking in JioStar Press Room ahead of SA20 Season 4, which will start from December 26.

Advertisement

Stubbs, 25, said during the interaction that there are several local players who know what it feels like playing at the team's home arena, St George's Park and their passion"cannot be explained to outsiders".

Advertisement

"We have lost Aiden Markram but have stuck with the same winning mantra. We have got many local Port Elizabeth boys in the squad who truly understand playing at St. George's Park--that passion cannot be explained to outsiders. It will hopefully inspire the entire team to match the intensity we've shown in the first three years and keep delivering success," he concluded.

Markram was not only instrumental in the SEC's SA20 success with his tactical brilliance and captaincy brains, it was his bat and ball also did the talking. He is currently the league's third-highest run-getter with 967 runs in 36 matches and 34 innings at an average of 34.53 and a strike rate of 131.38, with a century and five wickets. He also took 17 wickets at an average of 21.82, with best figures of 2/7.

Advertisement

Stubbs, who is slowly establishing himself as a vital part of South Africa's all-format set-up, has scored 723 runs in 36 matches and 31 innings at an average of 32.86, with a strike rate of 140.11, with three fifties and a best score of 66*. Last season was a lackluster one for him, scoring 232 runs in 13 matches and 11 innings at a strike rate of just over 118, with 43 as his best score.

The SA20 season will start on Friday with a clash between defending champions MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants. SEC will kickstart their campaign against Paarl Royals on the next day. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)