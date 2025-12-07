DT
Home / Sports / "We've opportunity to exchange experiences": Sports Authority of India Dy DG Srivastava on India hosting 2030 Commonwealth Games

"We've opportunity to exchange experiences": Sports Authority of India Dy DG Srivastava on India hosting 2030 Commonwealth Games

ANI
Updated At : 06:36 PM Dec 07, 2025 IST
Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Deputy DG, Sports Authority of India, Mayank Srivastava, expressed his enthusiasm about India hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games and believes it could be a game-changer for Indian sports, bringing in international exposure and opportunities for athletes to grow.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) last month confirmed that Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will be the official venue for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

"It is a proud moment for India, as the nation has shown that it is capable of organising and hosting games at the international level. With athletes coming to India, we will have the opportunity to exchange experiences, fostering learning and improvement," Mayank Srivastava told ANI.

India presented a compelling vision for the 2030 Games, centred in the Gujarat city of Ahmedabad, which will build on foundations laid by Glasgow 2026, enabling India to celebrate the centenary in style.

The first Commonwealth Games were held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. Australia topped the medal table at the most recent Games, staged in Birmingham, England, in 2022, with the rest of the top five made up of England, Canada, India and New Zealand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed India being given the hosting rights of the 100th Commonwealth Games, saying that the country's "collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship" has placed India firmly on the global sporting map.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030! Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map. With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to celebrate these historic games with great enthusiasm. We look forward to welcoming the world!" (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

